Pakistan used Turkish Asisguard Songar drones against India: What are these drones?

New Delhi:

In the special media briefing on Operation Sindoor, India on Friday said that Pakistan used Turkey-made Asisguard Songar drones against India. Briefing the media on the developments that took place on Thursday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said, "Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones."

She added, "The Pakistani army violated Indian airspace several times over the entire western border with the intention of targeting military infrastructure. She added, "Around 300 to 400 drones were used to attempt infiltration at 36 locations."

What are Asisguard Songar drones?

The Asisguard Songar is a Turkish-developed, remotely operated armed drone system. Songar drones have been developed by the Ankara-based defense-industry supplier Asisguard. It is comprised of a quadrotor UAEV, a ground-control station, and a set of ground-support equipment. These drones are designed for both attack and defense applications.

Notably, Asisguard Songar drones are recognised for their ability to detect and eliminate targets. It can also be used in conducting surveillance as well as neutralising threats in real-time.

Turkish Armed Forces got the first Songar drone in 2020, and the weapon was integrated into a tactical, 4x4, wheeled, armoured fighting vehicle. Later, in 2021, it was announced that Songar was being exported to two countries.

Recently, reports surfaced claiming that said six Turkish C-130 Hercules transport aircraft carrying military cargo had landed in Pakistan on April 27 (Sunday), when India was planning attacks post-Pahalgam terror massacre. India's claims that these drones were used by Pakistan bolsters the fact that Turkey has been providing arms and ammunition to Islamabad.

India destroys Turkish drones

However, these drones were successfully intercepted by Indian air defence systems, which may reportedly be S-400 or Akash air defence systems, or any other defence systems in service with the Indian Armed Forces.

Days before the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz visited Turkey and met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to "boost bilateral relations". Both countries have a strong bilateral defence and security cooperation in recent years.

The Indian Army on Friday said that the Pakistan's armed forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border on the intervening night of May 8-9.

Pakistani troops also resorted to "numerous ceasefire violations" along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said in an early morning post on X.

It also shared a small video clip with the post, asserting that all nefarious designs will be responded with force. The drone attacks were "effectively repulsed" and a "befitting reply" was given to the ceasefire violations, the Indian Army said.

(With inputs from PTI)