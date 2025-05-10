India-Pakistan conflict: Pakistan DGMO dialled Indian DGMO for ceasefire talks, FS Misri confirms Pakistan DGMO dialled Indian DGMO at 3:30 pm for ceasefire talks, FS Vikram Misri confirms

New Delhi:

Moments after the announcement of the ceasefire talks, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed a press conference on Saturday and said Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. He said it was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time.

FS Vikram Misri on India-Pakistan ceasefire talks

"Pakistan's DGMO called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, in the air & sea with effect from 1700 hours IST. Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. They will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

S Jaishankar confirms ceasefire talks

In the meantime, Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said in a post on X, "India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so."

Trump claims he brokered ceasefire talks between India, Pakistan

However, earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump took all the credit and said that both nations had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire."

Claiming that US mediation played a key role, Trump praised the leadership of both countries for choosing "common sense and great intelligence" to de-escalate the crisis.

Sharing a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Pakistan Minister Ishaq Dar on ceasefire talks

Pakistan Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also endorsed Trump's claim, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

A day earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, while speaking on US efforts to mediate on the conflict between India and Pakistan, had said that the US intends to de-escalate the tensions between both the countries.

Leavitt said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been in talks with the leaders of both nations to de-escalate.

"This is something that the secretary of state, and now, our national security adviser as well, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in. The President wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible," she said.

Leavitt said that the conflict between the nations is an old one, and talks are on to prevent further escalations.

"He understands these are two countries that have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here in the Oval Office. However, he has good relationships with the leaders of both countries and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, I spoke to him just yesterday. He has been in constant communication with the leaders of both countries, trying to bring this conflict to an end," she said.