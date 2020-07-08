India flays Imran Khan in UN over statement glorifying Osama Bin Laden

Image Source : AP In this Nov. 9, 2019 file photo, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses during the inauguration ceremony of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan. Khan accused the United States on Thursday, June 25, 2020, of having "martyred" al-Qaida leader and the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, Osama bin Laden.

India has slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over his statement glorifying former Al-Qaeda chief and 9/11 attacks perpetuator Osama Bin Laden. In the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Webinar on July 7, India's head of delegation Mahaveer Singhvi pulled up Pakistan for sponsoring terror not just against India but against several other countries.

"Pakistan's ludicrous statement claiming credit for the elimination of Al Qaeda is indeed ironic, considering that the global face of terrorism, Osama Bin Laden, has recently been glorified as a martyr, by none other than the Prime Minister of Pakistan (Imran Khan) on the floor of their Parliament on June 25, 2020. This is a chilling reminder of the patronage, that the international terrorists receive in Pakistan," India said in an official statement.

India's representative Singhvi further added, "Pakistan's PM has also publically acknowledged presence of up to 40,000 terrorists in his country and hat terrorists from Pakistan have attacked the neighbouring countries. Recently, Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of the UNSC reported that around 6,500 Pakistani terrorists belonging to LeT and JeM are operating in Afghanistan. Pakistan's role as epicenter of terrorism has been well documented by numerous international organisations including UN and FATF. Unlike Pakistan, India does not make any distinction between terrorists and invariably condemns terror attacks anywhere in the world, including the one in Karachi."

The reference of Karachi was made at the recent terror attack at Pakistan stock exchange in Karachi.

"Even as Pakistan provides shelter and support to terrorists, it continues to peddle false and motivated narrative on the situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It is seeking to portray its military, financial, logistical support to cross border terrorism against India as a freedom struggle. It is also peddling misinformation about India's domestic legislation and policies," Singhvi further said.

The Imran Khan statement that is being talked about is when the Pak PM said in the parliament, "I will never forget how we Pakistanis were embarrassed when the Americans came into Abbottabad and killed Osama Bin Laden, martyred (Shaheed) him."

His statement has received condemnations from all over the world. Even prominent personalities in Pakistan have condemned Imran's comment.

