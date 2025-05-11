India-Pakistan conflicts: Situation normal at J-K, other states as no overnight shelling or firing reported India-Pakistan ceasefire: Pakistan violated the ceasefire within just four hours on Saturday evening, with reports of fresh cross-border shelling along the LoC.

New Delhi:

After several days of intense shelling by Pakistani forces, the situation appeared calm on Sunday (May 11) in Jammu and Kashmir and other border regions, with no reports of drone activity, firing, or shelling overnight amid the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.

According to official sources in the Indian Army, there have been no drone sightings since late 11 pm, except for one or two near the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in the Jammu region. Additionally, no ceasefire violations by Pakistan have been reported since 11 pm. The Indian Army has clearly conveyed a strong message to the Pakistan Army, which has also been officially communicated.

Visuals from J-K, other border states

Latest visuals from Poonch, Pathankot, Rajouri, Firozpur, Akhnoor, Jammu, Kulgam, Sri Ganganagar, and Budgam indicate that the situation remains normal, with no signs of disturbance or escalation in these areas. No drone activity, firing, or shelling was reported during the night of May 10–11.

India still on high alert

Menawhile, the Amritsar District Collector has issued a red alert, urging residents to stay indoors and away from windows.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the District Collector said, "We have restored power supply for your convenience, but we are still on red alert. Sirens will sound now, indicating this red alert. Please don't move out of your house; stay indoors and away from windows. We will be informing you when we get the green signal. Please ensure compliance and please don't panic."

Earlier at 4:39 am, the District Collector had issued a prior advisory asking residents to turn off lights and stay clear of windows, roads, balconies, or terraces for safety. "We are asking everyone to remain indoors, keep lights off, and avoid windows or balconies. Please refrain from venturing outside until we give the green signal. Stay calm, we will update you on any developments," the statement read.

Pakistan violated ceasefire

Hours after it agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and sea, Pakistan violated the ceasefire and attacked India with drones and heavy firing in several parts of the country, including Samba, Akhnoor, and Udhampur sectors of Jammu and Kashmir.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today and India takes "very serious note of these violations".

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. "For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations," Misri said.

Also Read:

Also Read: