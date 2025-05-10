India gives free hand to BSF as Pakistan betrays ceasefire understanding once again India gives BSF a free hand to retaliate as Pakistan violates ceasefire understanding with fresh cross-border attacks, including drone strikes and shelling.

New Delhi:

In response to Pakistan's latest violation of the ceasefire understanding, the Government of India has given a free hand to the Border Security Force (BSF) to retaliate decisively along the international border. Officials have confirmed that India’s response will be "commensurate" with the provocation, as the country prepares to defend its sovereignty amid growing cross-border threats.

This firm directive comes just hours after Pakistan betrayed the understanding reached earlier in the day, resuming heavy firing in Samba, Akhnoor, and Udhampur sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. The renewed aggression marks a significant and deliberate breach of the agreement, which was meant to de-escalate military tensions following four days of intense hostilities.

Further escalating the situation, sources have reported a drone attack in Udhampur, intensifying the already volatile environment. Additionally, several explosions have been heard in Srinagar, with reports indicating 7–8 blasts so far, raising fears of continued violence and prompting emergency responses from local authorities.

In Punjab's Pathankot, reports have emerged of a ceasefire violation, with Pakistani drones reportedly sighted near the area. In response, authorities in Pathankot and Gurdaspur have initiated a complete blackout to prevent any potential aerial threat. While no explosions have been reported yet, air raid alert sirens have been activated in both districts, signalling heightened security measures.

Earlier in the day, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had confirmed the understanding between India and Pakistan, which called for the cessation of all military actions across land, air, and sea starting at 1700 IST. The agreement was viewed as a step toward reducing military engagement and providing an opportunity for peaceful negotiations. Misri had expressed hope that this understanding would pave the way for lasting peace and stability in the region.

However, Pakistan’s renewed military actions have raised serious concerns about its commitment to peace, especially in the wake of India’s "Operation Sindoor." This high-profile operation targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and parts of Pakistan’s Punjab province, reportedly neutralising over 100 militants, including key operatives from terror groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. The operation was launched as a direct response to a series of terror attacks originating from Pakistan, and it had sparked fears of further escalation.

As tensions continue to rise, both nations remain on high alert, with international calls for restraint and dialogue to prevent further escalation and ensure regional stability.