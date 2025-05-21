India-Pakistan conflict: Sukhbir Badal hails Army’s role in protecting Punjab, BJP welcomes Akali Dal's stand Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal praised the Indian Army for protecting Punjab amid recent cross-border tensions with Pakistan, highlighting their role in intercepting drone attacks.

Chandigarh:

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday praised the Indian Army for safeguarding the nation, with particular emphasis on the protection of Punjab amid heightened security concerns and cross-border threats. “The Indian Army has not only protected the nation but has especially safeguarded Punjab,” he said, highlighting that “most of the attacks were directed at Punjab, and the Army successfully intercepted and neutralised more than three drones.”

Badal’s remarks come days after the Indian government and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement on May 10, following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile exchanges during Operation Sindoor. The SAD chief had earlier lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for ensuring both military and diplomatic success. He had called Modi's approach “statesmanlike,” noting that India had forced Pakistan’s military establishment to “run for cover to Washington to beg for a ceasefire.”

Reacting to Badal's recent statements, the Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the Akali Dal’s acknowledgment of the Army's role and the government’s security efforts. “This step by the Akali Dal is commendable. Other political parties should also refrain from politicising issues related to national security,” said Punjab BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal.

Last week, Badal had also criticised political voices opposing the ceasefire agreement, calling them “enemies of the nation” for their warmongering. Emphasising Punjab’s vulnerability in any full-scale conflict, he had warned that the state—being home to densely populated cities along the border—would have suffered immense loss of life and property had hostilities continued.

Badal also dismissed Pakistani propaganda about India targeting Nankana Sahib, affirming that the Sikh community had seen through the lies and firmly stood with the country in the interest of peace and stability.