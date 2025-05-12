India-Pakistan ceasefire deadline ends today, DGMOs to hold talks on future course of action India-Pakistan ceasefire: The directors general of military operations from India and Pakistan will talk again on Monday at 12 noon after a conversation on May 10 at 3.35 pm following which the ceasefire was agreed to.

New Delhi:

India and Pakistan will hold military-level talks today to decide their future course of action as the deadline for the ceasefire agreed between the two countries, announced on Saturday, comes to an end.

The directors general of military operations from India and Pakistan will talk again on Monday at 12 noon after their conversation on May 10 at 3.35 pm following which the ceasefire was agreed to, marking a halt to days of armed conflict as Pakistan targeted Indian military bases and civilians areas by firing drones and projectiles from across border and the Line of Control.

Pakistan's response came after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 by targeting terror launch pads and bases in Pakistan's Punjab and PoK through air and missile strikes to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 tourists were shot dead in cold blood by Pakistani terrorists.

India conveys strong message after Pakistan violates ceasefire

Addressing a press conference on Sunday on the latest developments on Operation Sindoor, Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai, the Director General of Military Operations, stated that a DGMO-level meeting with Pakistan is set to take place on Monday at 12 noon.

Mr Ghai also said that the Indian Armed Forces have sent a hotline message to their Pakistani counterpart, pointing out a violation of the understanding reached between the two militaries on May 10. The message conveyed India’s firm and clear intent to respond to any further violations with forceful and punitive action.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire just hours after the announcement with explosions reported in Srinagar and drones shot down by India in other border areas.

At the same briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on Pakistan to take necessary steps to address the violations and to approach the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

Ghai said, "Through last night and in the early hours of (Sunday) morning, these violations were responded to robustly and dealt with as required.”

He noted that the Indian Armed Forces have so far shown considerable restraint, emphasising that their actions have been focused, measured, and non-escalatory but any threat to India's sovereignty, territorial integrity or the safety of its citizens "will be met with decisive force."

Return of PoK only thing to be discussed with Pakistan: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during discussions on a de-escalation agreement with Pakistan, told US Vice President JD Vance that the only issue remaining to be addressed with the neighbouring country is the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), sources said on Sunday.

According to the sources, Modi made it clear that talks with Pakistan would only be considered if they focus on the handover of terrorists.

“We have a very clear stance on Kashmir. The only matter left is the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. There is nothing else to discuss. If they want to talk about handing over terrorists, we are open to that. I have no intention of discussing anything beyond that,” Modi reportedly told Vance.

(With inputs from PTI)