Omicron Scare: Mata Vaishno Devi University shut after 13 students test Covid positive

The COVID-19 tests of the students were done on December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022

J&K recorded 169 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra has been closed till further orders after 13 students of the varsity were found COVID-19 positive. An order issued by District Magistrate, Reasi, said that the medical officer has intimated that during the Covid tests conducted in the University, Kakryal (Katra) campus on December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022, a total of 13 students have tested positive.

During this investigation, 13 students were found COVID-19 infected. Raisi district on Saturday recorded 13 COVID-19 cases. Reasi District Magistrate Charandeep Singh directed the university management to close the campus for the time being till further orders in view of the safety of the students.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 169 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, of which 68 cases from Jammu while 101 from Kashmir, as per a media bulletin on COVID-19 by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

As many as 107 patients recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged on Saturday. The UT recorded two deaths due to COVID-19 yesterday. As per the government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, there are a total of 1397, active cases including 470 in Jammu and 927 in Kashmir.

