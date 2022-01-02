Over 27,000 new COVID cases, 284 fatalities in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 1,22,801

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A healthcare worker collects swab samples of woman for Covid test amid concern over rising Omicron cases in Jammu.

COVID-19 India Live News Updates : India recorded 27,553 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 284 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 9,249 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.32 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,42,84,561.

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 1,525 today with 460 cases in Maharashtra and 351 in Delhi respectively.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 1,22,801, the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,81,770. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 68,00,71,486 samples have been tested up to January 1 for COVID-19. Of these 10,82,376 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 2,435 fresh coronavirus cases and 22 COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, taking the caseload to 52,40,487 and the death toll to 48,035. The health department said that along with today's deaths, 219 deaths were also designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

"Currently, there are 18,904 active COVID-19 cases in the state of which only 10.7 per cent are admitted to hospitals," the health department said in a release.

Meanwhile, 2,704 recuperated from the disease today, taking the total cured to 51,81,981.

