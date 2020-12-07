India's active Covid cases below 4 lakh, overall tally nears 97 lakh-mark

Image Source : AP India records nearly 33,000 new Covid cases, 391 deaths; tally over 96.77 lakh

India detected 32,981 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active coronavirus cases in the country to 3,96,729, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday. With 39,109 new recoveries, the number of overall recovered COVID-19 patients stand at 91,39,901, pushing the recovery rate to 94.37 per cent today.

The overall COVID-19 cases reached 96,77,203, including 3,96,729 active cases and 91,39,901 recoveries. With 391 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,40,573.

Meanwhile, the serum Institute of India Sunday became the first indigenous company to seek emergency use authorization for its Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Covishield. The pune-based institute in collaboration with ICMR is conducting its phase-3 trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca candidate. This comes a day after US pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer asked for an emergency use of its vaccine candidate.

Latest India News