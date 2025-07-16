India issues fresh travel advisory for citizens in Iran: 'Carefully consider…' The embassy also urged those already in Iran to remain vigilant, monitor developments, and consider returning via available commercial options.

The Indian Embassy in Iran has issued a fresh advisory, urging Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to the country. The embassy, in its advisory posted on X, asked them to "carefully consider" the evolving situation in the region.

The embassy also asked those already in Iran to remain vigilant of the latest developments in the Middle East region and said they may use commercial flights and available ferry options to leave Iran.

What does the advisory say?

"In view of the security-related developments over the past several weeks, Indian nationals are advised to carefully consider the evolving situation before undertaking non-essential travel to Iran," the advisory said.

"They are also advised to continue to monitor the latest regional developments and follow updated advisories issued by the Indian authorities. Indian nationals already in Iran, and interested in leaving, may avail the commercial flight and ferry options which are available right now," it added.

The advisory has been issued in the backdrop of rising tensions in the region, fueled by a series of military escalations involving Israel, Iran, and the United States.

Israel-Iran war

Last month, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on June 13, targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites, including Natanz and Fordow. In response, Iran retaliated with missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets. The United States, in support of Israel, retaliated with attacks on key Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian Armed Forces launched retaliatory strikes, targeting key positions across the Israeli-occupied territories and on the US military airbase in Qatar.

The 12-day war came to an end on June 24 when Israel declared a unilateral halt to its aggression, announced on its behalf by US President Donald Trump.

Washington maintains that Iran's uranium enrichment programme could lead to developing nuclear bombs, while Tehran has consistently denied the claim, insisting that its nuclear programme is meant for civilian purposes.

In July 2015, the Iran nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed between Iran and several world powers, including the United States. The agreement capped Tehran's enrichment level at 3.67 per cent and reduced its uranium stockpile to 300 kilograms.

The deal collapsed in 2018 with Trump's unilateral withdrawal of the US from the accord. Since then, Iran has started exceeding agreed-upon limits to its stockpile of low-enriched uranium in 2019, and began enriching uranium to higher concentrations up to 60 per cent purity, which is very close to the weapons-grade level.

Earlier this month, Iranian President Pezeshkian signed into law a bill suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The state broadcaster of Iran reported that Pezeshkian ratified the bill after Parliament approved the legislation.

(With ANI inputs)

