India fastest country globally to administer 17 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

Image Source : PTI India is the fastest country globally to administer 17 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

India is the fastest country globally to administer 17 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. China took 119 days while the US took 115 days for reaching the same landmark. The vaccination drive in India was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and the vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2. Subsequently, it was opened for different age groups.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the landmark of 17 crores. A total of 17,01,76,603 vaccine doses have been administered through 24,70,799 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 95,47,102 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 64,71,385 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,39,72,612 FLWs who have received the first dose, 77,55,283 FLWs who have taken the second dose, and 20,31,854 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 age group who have taken the first dose.

Besidies, 5,51,79,217 and 65,61,851 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,36,74,082 and 1,49,83,217 beneficiaries above 60 years have received the first and second dose.

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh account for 66.79 percent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

The ministry said 2,46,269 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in a span of 24 hours and cumulatively 20,31,854 across 30 states and UTs so far.

More than 6.8 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours. As of Day-114 of the vaccination drive (May 9), 6,89,652 vaccine doses were given. Across 5,685 sessions, 4,05,325 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,84,327 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine, the ministry said.

Also Read: 'Little room for judicial interference': Centre defends vaccine pricing policy in Supreme Court

Latest India News