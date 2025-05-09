India extends closure of 24 airports until May 15 amid rising tensions with Pakistan Earlier, these airports were closed for civilian flights till May 10 in view of the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

New Delhi:

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the central government has extended the closure of 24 airports across northern and western India until May 15. These airports, including key ones such as Srinagar, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Jammu, were originally scheduled to be closed until May 10 but have now had their closure period extended due to ongoing security concerns.

Airports Affected The temporary closure affects major airports, including Chandigarh Srinagar Amritsar Ludhiana Bhuntar Kishengarh Patiala Shimla Dharamsala Bathinda Jaisalmer Jodhpur Leh Bikaner Pathankot Jammu Jamnagar Bhuj This decision comes after several airlines, including Air India and IndiGo, announced the cancellation of flights to and from these locations due to the continued closure of the airports.

According to the sources, the airports will remain closed for civilian flights until 05:29 hours on May 15. Airline Cancellations and Advisory Air India confirmed the cancellations of flights to and from various airports, including Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bhuj, Jamnagar, and Rajkot, until May 15.

The airline has assured passengers holding valid tickets during this period that they can either rebook their flights without additional charges or opt for a full refund. IndiGo also announced that all flights to and from 10 destinations, including Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Bikaner, Rajkot, Jodhpur, and Kishangarh, will remain cancelled until May 15 due to the temporary closure of airports.

Impact on Flight Operations The security situation has also affected operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, where more than 100 flights were cancelled on Friday. Between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m., 66 domestic flights scheduled for departure were canceled, and 63 incoming flights were also affected. Additionally, five international departures and four international arrivals were cancelled.

The Delhi Airport Authority issued a statement, noting that while airport operations remain normal, changing security conditions may cause delays or affect flight schedules. Passengers have been advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

Passenger Guidelines In response to the heightened security measures, airlines have issued advisories urging passengers to arrive three hours before their scheduled departure, as check-in counters will close 75 minutes before flight departure.

Authorities have also asked passengers to remain patient as security protocols are strictly enforced during this period. The extended closure of airports and the disruption of flight schedules reflect the seriousness with which the government is responding to the security situation amidst escalating tensions with Pakistan.

(PTI inputs)