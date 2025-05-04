India cuts water flow through Baglihar dam on Chenab river after Indus Treaty suspension: Source This move is one among several retaliatory steps New Delhi has taken against cross-border terrorism, which also includes halting trade with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

New Delhi:

Days after placing the Indus Waters Treaty into abeyance as a punitive step against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead, India has halted the flow of water from the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River and is reportedly preparing similar actions at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River, news agency PTI reported quoting a source.

The source familiar with the matter said these hydroelectric dams -- Baglihar in Ramban in Jammu and Kishanganga in north Kashmir -- offer India the ability to regulate the timing of water releases.

India had suspended the Indus Waters Treaty

India suspended the decades-old treaty in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of whom were tourists.

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.

The Treaty was signed between the two countries in 1960 by the then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the then Pakistani President Ayub Khan. It has often been hailed as a rare example of peaceful cooperation between two hostile neighbours. It is interesting to note that this treaty has withstood three wars between India and Pakistan - in 1965, 1971, and 1999, but is now suspended indefinitely. The treaty governs the distribution of the Indus river system between India and Pakistan.

Baglihar Dam longstanding point of contention between India and Pakistan

The Baglihar Dam has been a longstanding point of contention between the two neighbours, with Pakistan having sought World Bank arbitration in the past.

The Kishanganga Dam has faced legal and diplomatic scrutiny, especially regarding its impact on the Neelum River, a tributary of the Jhelum.

