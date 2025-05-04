Pahalgam attack: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh meets PM Modi amid tensions with Pakistan The government has granted the armed forces full operational freedom to determine the strategy, targets, and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

New Delhi:

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The meeting comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. The meeting between them lasted for about 40 minutes.

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met the prime minister on Saturday and briefed him on the overall situation in the critical sea lanes in the Arabian Sea.

The meeting between the Air Force Chief and Prime Minister Modi took place days after Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, and three service chiefs. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.

CCS meeting was held in the wake of the Pahalgam attack

A day after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) convened to assess the situation and plan the way forward.

Reaffirming the country’s firm stance against terrorism, the government declared that those responsible for the attack, as well as the masterminds behind it, would face strict punishment. The armed forces have been granted full freedom to choose the timing, targets, and methods of India's response.

An all-party meeting was also held, during which opposition leaders pledged their full backing for any steps the government takes in response to the attack. Intelligence shared during the CCS briefing pointed to cross-border involvement in the incident.

Officials noted that the attack appeared intended to disrupt the recent peaceful elections in Jammu and Kashmir and derail the region’s ongoing development and economic progress.

As part of its response, the government has taken several strong actions, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, as a clear message to Pakistan for its alleged support of cross-border terrorism.

