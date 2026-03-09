Alpha new release date announced: Alia Bhatt's partial look from film with Sharvari revealed

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt's much-delayed film, Alpha, will now release on July 10, 2026. The film, which was previously scheduled for release in December 2025 and then in April 2026, now has a new release date.

Alpha gets a new release date

The announcement from YRF featured a partial glimpse of Alia Bhatt, along with an official update on the star cast, comprising Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film will finally release on July 10 after multiple delays. Take a look:

Elated fans took over the comment box and wrote, "Can’t wait", "Yayyy! Finally Looking forward to the magic created by the entire team behind the movie. Another power packed performance by youuu!", "Two talented ladies, one explosive film - Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in Alpha", "See you at the moviesssss! Alpha girlsssssss we're sooo readyyyyyy", "Omggg finallyyy", "Let’s roar, queen Ready to witness Alpha on the big screen!", and others.

What did Alia Bhatt once say about Alpha?

Last year, Alia Bhatt attended the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, where she spoke about Alpha. “Alpha is the first female-led action film from the YRF universe, so that’s also a risk, because you’ve not historically seen that perform in the same way that the other male-led films have performed," the actress had said, as quoted by Deadline.

Why was Alpha delayed in the first place?

Ahead of the original release date in December 2025, a YRF spokesperson spoke to the media in November and said that the film was delayed due to extensive VFX work. "Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than what we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026," the banner's spokesperson said in the statement.

Alpha is the latest addition to YRF's spy franchise after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2, and Pathaan.

