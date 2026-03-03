Alia Bhatt's spy-thriller takes centre stage on Netflix India; know collection and IMDb rating

New Delhi:

Spy thrillers are a genre that movie lovers love. Currently, Dhurandhar's spy thriller is a must-watch, and another spy thriller on OTT is also a favourite among viewers, ranking number 1 on Netflix.

We are talking about Alia Bhatt's Raazi. Released 8 years ago, the film received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The film's story, acting, and screenplay were all highly praised.

What is the story of the spy thriller?

Raazi, the 8-year-old spy thriller, is inspired by a novel and tells the true story of a girl, Sehmat. She marries a woman in an enemy neighbouring country at her father's behest for the sake of her country. Sehmat works as an undercover Indian RAW agent during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. After marriage, she ventures into another country and risks everything to gather intelligence for her country.

Raazi was based on this novel

Raazi (2018) is based on the true story of Harinder Sikka's novel Calling Sehmat. It tells the story of a young Kashmiri girl named Sehmat Khan, who, at the behest of her dying father, marries a Pakistani army officer to work as an undercover Indian RAW agent during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, risking everything to gather intelligence.

Raazi is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banners of Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions. It stars Alia Bhatt alongside Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat, which is the true story of an Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent.

Collection and IMDb rating

Made with just Rs 37 crore, the film earned Rs 195 crore worldwide. The film has a 7.7 IMDb rating. Raazi was not only special for Alia, but Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal also rose to fame with this Dharma film.

