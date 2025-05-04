Indian Army receives Russian-origin Igla-S missiles amid tension with Pakistan over Pahalgam attack The Indian Army has received new supplies of missiles from Russia amid ongoing tension with Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Army has received fresh supplies of the Russian-made Igla-S missiles, significantly enhancing its capabilities. These Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS) play a crucial role in the Army's air defense strategy.

The new supplies of the Igla-S missiles have been received as part of a contract inked under the emergency procurement powers given by the government to the forces.

The new supplies of the Igla-S air defence missiles have been received by the Indian Army a couple of weeks ago and are being provided to the forward formations for taking care of the threat from enemy fighter aircraft, choppers and drones on the borders, defence sources told news agency ANI.

Igla-S missiles to boost Indian Army's strength

The contract, valued at approximately Rs 260 crore, is expected to enhance the air defense capabilities of Indian troops, particularly in the forward areas, especially along the western sector. Similarly, the Indian Air Force has also opted the air defence missiles which are Infra Red sensor based VSHORADS.

In recent years, Indian forces have been strengthening their inventories through emergency and fast-track procurements, focusing particularly on spare parts and other equipment to maintain the operational readiness of their fleets during high-tempo operations.

In addition to the recent delivery of the Igla-S missiles, the Indian Army has issued a tender for purchasing 48 more launchers and around 90 VSHORADS (IR) missiles under fast-track procedures. The forces are also looking at acquiring new versions of the laser beam-riding VSHORADS soon.

Igla-S is the advanced version of the Igla missiles

The Igla-S is an advanced version of the Igla missile system, which has been in service since the 1990s. The older versions of these missiles have been refurbished by an Indian firm domestically.

The Indian Army has a significant requirement for a larger stock of missiles, as well as improved drone detection and destruction capabilities, particularly due to the threat posed by various types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) used by the Pakistan Army along the western front.

To counter this, the Army has deployed the Mark 1 of the indigenous Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System. This system is capable of detecting, jamming, spoofing, and neutralising drones from distances exceeding 8 kilometers.

Additionally, the system is equipped with lasers that can burn and bring down drones. The Army Air Defence units had recently brought down a Pakistan Army drone using the same systems opposite the 16 Corps area in the Jammu region.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has also developed a longer-range, high-powered direct energy weapon capable of targeting and neutralizing large drones, cruise missiles, and aircraft in times of conflict. Moreover, the Army is working to acquire low-level transportable radars for faster detection and destruction of enemy drones and aircraft operating at lower altitudes.

