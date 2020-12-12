India's COVID tally crosses 98 lakh-mark with 30,005 new cases; death toll mounts to 1,42,628

Image Source : PTI India's COVID tally crosses 98 lakh-mark

With 30,005 Covid cases registered and 442 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's tally crossed the 98 lakh mark on Saturday, according to Health Ministry data. The tally mounted to 98,26,775 while the death toll jumped to 1,42,628. The total active cases continued to remain below 400,000 for a seventh consecutive day.

The total number of people recovering from the disease reached nearly 9.3 million, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard. The total discharged cases stand at 93,24,328 with 33,494 new discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 94.89 per cent. The fatality rate stands at 1.45%.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative total of 15,26,97,399 samples have been tested up to December 11 with 10,65,176 samples being tested on Friday.

Delhi's total caseload nears 600,000-marks, as 2,385 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours with over 71,000 tests being conducted, even as the positivity rate stood at 3.33 per cent.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 70 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.59 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

A Look At Statewise Coronavirus tally:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 78 4659 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 5236 862230 7049 3 Arunachal Pradesh 279 16163 55 4 Assam 3493 209939 1000 5 Bihar 5527 234383 1312 6 Chandigarh 838 17365 299 7 Chhattisgarh 18346 232715 3068 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 18 3335 2 9 Delhi 18676 574925 9934 10 Goa 1187 47345 703 11 Gujarat 13627 207529 4148 12 Haryana 10686 237009 2699 13 Himachal Pradesh 7725 39836 793 14 Jammu and Kashmir 4849 108572 1786 15 Jharkhand 1694 108488 995 16 Karnataka 18612 868471 11928 17 Kerala 59528 596593 2562 18 Ladakh 797 8192 123 19 Madhya Pradesh 13092 204641 3382 20 Maharashtra 74408 1749973 48059 21 Manipur 2998 23541 320 22 Meghalaya 594 11927 124 23 Mizoram 197 3820 7 24 Nagaland 632 10934 68 25 Odisha 2953 318278 1798 26 Puducherry 367 36420 619 27 Punjab 7286 146777 5036 28 Rajasthan 17721 268457 2514 29 Sikkim 363 4810 118 30 Tamil Nadu 10299 774306 11870 31 Telengana 7670 267992 1489 32 Tripura 355 32285 375 33 Uttarakhand 5934 73936 1341 34 Uttar Pradesh 20473 534224 8025 35 West Bengal 23281 484258 8966 Total# 359819 9324328 142628

