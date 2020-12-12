India's COVID tally crosses 98 lakh-mark with 30,005 new cases; death toll mounts to 1,42,628

With 30,005 Covid cases registered and 442 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's tally crossed the 98 lakh mark on Saturday, according to Health Ministry data. The tally mounted to 98,26,775 while the death toll jumped to 1,42,628. The total active cases continued to remain below 400,000 for a seventh consecutive day.
The total number of people recovering from the disease reached nearly 9.3 million, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard. The total discharged cases stand at 93,24,328 with 33,494 new discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to 94.89 per cent. The fatality rate stands at 1.45%.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative total of 15,26,97,399 samples have been tested up to December 11 with 10,65,176 samples being tested on Friday.
Delhi's total caseload nears 600,000-marks, as 2,385 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours with over 71,000 tests being conducted, even as the positivity rate stood at 3.33 per cent.
Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 70 million mark, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.59 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
A Look At Statewise Coronavirus tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|78
|4659
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|5236
|862230
|7049
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|279
|16163
|55
|4
|Assam
|3493
|209939
|1000
|5
|Bihar
|5527
|234383
|1312
|6
|Chandigarh
|838
|17365
|299
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|18346
|232715
|3068
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|18
|3335
|2
|9
|Delhi
|18676
|574925
|9934
|10
|Goa
|1187
|47345
|703
|11
|Gujarat
|13627
|207529
|4148
|12
|Haryana
|10686
|237009
|2699
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|7725
|39836
|793
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|4849
|108572
|1786
|15
|Jharkhand
|1694
|108488
|995
|16
|Karnataka
|18612
|868471
|11928
|17
|Kerala
|59528
|596593
|2562
|18
|Ladakh
|797
|8192
|123
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|13092
|204641
|3382
|20
|Maharashtra
|74408
|1749973
|48059
|21
|Manipur
|2998
|23541
|320
|22
|Meghalaya
|594
|11927
|124
|23
|Mizoram
|197
|3820
|7
|24
|Nagaland
|632
|10934
|68
|25
|Odisha
|2953
|318278
|1798
|26
|Puducherry
|367
|36420
|619
|27
|Punjab
|7286
|146777
|5036
|28
|Rajasthan
|17721
|268457
|2514
|29
|Sikkim
|363
|4810
|118
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|10299
|774306
|11870
|31
|Telengana
|7670
|267992
|1489
|32
|Tripura
|355
|32285
|375
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5934
|73936
|1341
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|20473
|534224
|8025
|35
|West Bengal
|23281
|484258
|8966
|Total#
|359819
|9324328
|142628
