With 37,975 new COVID cases, India's tally breaches 91 lakh-mark; death toll mounts to 1,34,218

Image Source : PTI Jabalpur: Crowd at Bada Fuhara Market amid rise in the Covid-19 cases, in Jabalpur, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

India's COVID-19 caseload has gone past 91 lakh with 37,975 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 86,04,955, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 91,77,841, while the death toll climbed to 1,34,218 with 480 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the fourteenth consecutive day. There are 4,38,667 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 86,04,955 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.76 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 142 2 4453 13 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 13394 855 842416 1390 6948 10 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1007 33 15036 64 49 4 Assam 3179 37 207528 131 975 1 5 Bihar 4794 45 224073 589 1227 6 6 Chandigarh 1117 23 15389 72 263 3 7 Chhattisgarh 21926 533 200825 1514 2746 14 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 40 1 3283 3 2 9 Delhi 37329 2883 488476 7216 8512 121 10 Goa 1141 29 45083 104 677 11 Gujarat 13836 236 181187 1234 3876 17 12 Haryana 20412 68 197335 2567 2216 28 13 Himachal Pradesh 6680 354 27541 785 560 23 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5431 269 99827 608 1641 12 15 Jharkhand 2202 87 104533 304 953 2 16 Karnataka 24727 160 838150 1645 11678 24 17 Kerala 64292 1690 500089 5425 2071 22 18 Ladakh 859 69 6985 74 101 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 12336 571 179237 1120 3172 10 20 Maharashtra 82915 394 1654793 3729 46653 30 21 Manipur 3038 108 20374 356 238 2 22 Meghalaya 895 1 10392 57 110 23 Mizoram 502 39 3203 11 5 24 Nagaland 1444 34 9347 39 61 2 25 Odisha 6246 262 306726 913 1657 17 26 Puducherry 527 32 35582 57 609 27 Punjab 6687 37 135739 731 4631 17 28 Rajasthan 24116 926 220871 2288 2181 18 29 Sikkim 230 48 4406 61 100 1 30 Tamil Nadu 12245 297 747752 1904 11622 17 31 Telengana 11047 180 252565 1097 1437 4 32 Tripura 827 31 31296 27 370 1 33 Uttarakhand 4298 70 66172 439 1162 7 34 Uttar Pradesh 23776 30 497475 2060 7582 23 35 West Bengal 25030 177 426816 3687 8072 47

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, over 13.36 crore samples have been tested up to November 23 with 10,99,545 samples being tested on Monday.

