Tuesday, November 24, 2020
     
With 37,975 new COVID cases, India's tally breaches 91 lakh-mark; death toll mounts to 1,34,218

India's COVID-19 caseload has gone past 91 lakh with 37,975 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 86,04,955, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2020 10:12 IST
Image Source : PTI

Jabalpur: Crowd at Bada Fuhara Market amid rise in the Covid-19 cases, in Jabalpur, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

India's COVID-19 caseload has gone past 91 lakh with 37,975 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 86,04,955, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 91,77,841, while the death toll climbed to 1,34,218 with 480 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the fourteenth consecutive day. There are 4,38,667  active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date, the data stated.

There are 4,38,667 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 4.78 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 86,04,955 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.76 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 142 4453 13  61  
2 Andhra Pradesh 13394 855  842416 1390  6948 10 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1007 33  15036 64  49  
4 Assam 3179 37  207528 131  975
5 Bihar 4794 45  224073 589  1227
6 Chandigarh 1117 23  15389 72  263
7 Chhattisgarh 21926 533  200825 1514  2746 14 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 40 3283 2  
9 Delhi 37329 2883  488476 7216  8512 121 
10 Goa 1141 29  45083 104  677  
11 Gujarat 13836 236  181187 1234  3876 17 
12 Haryana 20412 68  197335 2567  2216 28 
13 Himachal Pradesh 6680 354  27541 785  560 23 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 5431 269  99827 608  1641 12 
15 Jharkhand 2202 87  104533 304  953
16 Karnataka 24727 160  838150 1645  11678 24 
17 Kerala 64292 1690  500089 5425  2071 22 
18 Ladakh 859 69  6985 74  101
19 Madhya Pradesh 12336 571  179237 1120  3172 10 
20 Maharashtra 82915 394  1654793 3729  46653 30 
21 Manipur 3038 108  20374 356  238
22 Meghalaya 895 10392 57  110  
23 Mizoram 502 39  3203 11  5  
24 Nagaland 1444 34  9347 39  61
25 Odisha 6246 262  306726 913  1657 17 
26 Puducherry 527 32  35582 57  609  
27 Punjab 6687 37  135739 731  4631 17 
28 Rajasthan 24116 926  220871 2288  2181 18 
29 Sikkim 230 48  4406 61  100
30 Tamil Nadu 12245 297  747752 1904  11622 17 
31 Telengana 11047 180  252565 1097  1437
32 Tripura 827 31  31296 27  370
33 Uttarakhand 4298 70  66172 439  1162
34 Uttar Pradesh 23776 30  497475 2060  7582 23 
35 West Bengal 25030 177  426816 3687  8072 47 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past  50 lakh on September 16,  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, over 13.36 crore samples have been tested up to  November 23 with 10,99,545 samples being tested on Monday.

