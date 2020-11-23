Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine shows 70% efficacy, can be 90% effective, result finds

Image Source : AP Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine shows 70% efficacy, can be 90% effective

AstraZeneca said today its vaccine for the novel coronavirus, developed along with the University of Oxford, showed an average efficiency of 70% in protecting against the virus in two study segments. A press note released by the Oxford University stated, "Phase 3 interim analysis including 131 Covid-19 cases indicates that the vaccine is 70.4% effective when combining data from two dosing regimens".

The company in a press release said, "Positive high-level results from an interim analysis of clinical trials of AZD1222 in the UK and Brazil showed the vaccine was highly effective in preventing COVID-19."

"One dosing regimen shows vaccine efficacy of 90% when AZD1222 was given as half dose, followed by full dose at least a month apart. Second dosing regimen shows 62% efficacy when given two full doses at least a month apart. Combined analysis has average efficacy of 70%," it added.

The data means that lower doses could provide people a better protection from the novel coronavirus, SARS-COV2, which could effective lower the requirement of vaccine dosage per person.

The company said more data will continue to be collected and additional analysis will be conducted, which will refine the efficacy reading and establish the duration of protection.

“This vaccine’s efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency. Furthermore, the vaccine’s simple supply chain and our no-profit pledge and commitment to broad, equitable and timely access means it will be affordable and globally available, supplying hundreds of millions of doses on approval," AstraZeneca chief executive officer Pascal Soriot said.

Two other drugmakers, Pfizer and Moderna, this week reported preliminary results from late-stage trials showing that their Covid-19 vaccines were almost 95% effective.

The coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer has shown 95 per cent efficacy in the late-stage trial, the company said last week.

