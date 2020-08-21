India records 68,898 fresh Covid-19 cases, 983 deaths; tally breaches 2.9 million-mark

Friday, August 21, 2020
     
India recorded a spike in coronavirus cases again on Friday morning after the country recorded 68,898 new cases and 983 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India’s tally now stands at 29,05,824. Out of these, 6,92,028 are active cases and 21,58,947 recovered, according to the health ministry.

New Delhi Published on: August 21, 2020 9:40 IST
Image Source : PTI

India recorded a spike in coronavirus cases again on Friday morning after the country recorded 68,898 new cases and 983 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India’s tally now stands at 29,05,824. Out of these, 6,92,028 are active cases and 21,58,947 recovered, according to the health ministry.

The death toll climbed to 54,849 with 983 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. More than 9 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 22.5 million, while the deaths have increased to over 792,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 22,593,363 and the fatalities rose to 792,396, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,836,925), and is followed by Russia (939,833), South Africa (599,940), Peru (558,420), Mexico (543,806), Colombia (502,178), Chile (391,849), Spain (377,906), Iran (352,558), the UK (324,196), Argentina (320,884), Saudi Arabia (303,973), Pakistan (290,958), Bangladesh (287,959), France (256,534), Italy (256,118), Turkey (254,520), Germany (231,292), Iraq (192,797), Philippines (178,022), Indonesia (147,211), Canada (125,625), Qatar (116,224), Ecuador (105,508), Bolivia (105,050), Kazakhstan (103,815) and Ukraine (100,810), the CSSE figures showed.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1011 34  1638 109  31
2 Andhra Pradesh 87177 452  235218 8846  3001 95 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 968 45  2093 71  5  
4 Assam 22711 1045  63120 2772  221
5 Bihar 26789 757  87660 3256  492
6 Chandigarh 1094 80  1390 39  31  
7 Chhattisgarh 6594 455  11739 554  168
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 401 12  1627 23  2  
9 Delhi 11271 134  141826 1059  4257 22 
10 Goa 3910 72  9063 350  126
11 Gujarat 14308 26  65946 1123  2853 16 
12 Haryana 7555 248  42793 737  578 11 
13 Himachal Pradesh 1430 30  3085 93  23
14 Jammu and Kashmir 6914 51  23225 728  578
15 Jharkhand 9410 228  17057 882  286
16 Karnataka 82165 1052  170381 6231  4429 102 
17 Kerala 18184 742  33824 1217  191
18 Ladakh 623 10  1436 39  18  
19 Madhya Pradesh 10782 65  37540 1065  1171 12 
20 Maharashtra 162806 2078  459124 12243  21359 326 
21 Manipur 1905 68  3002 117  18  
22 Meghalaya 925 119  730 36  6  
23 Mizoram 493 402 18  0  
24 Nagaland 1654 190  1921 215  8  
25 Odisha 21063 1249  48577 1641  380
26 Puducherry 3521 212  5634 322  137
27 Punjab 13830 1370  23037 334  957 36 
28 Rajasthan 14508 92  51190 1227  921 11 
29 Sikkim 460 20  827 38  3  
30 Tamil Nadu 53283 128  301913 5742  6239 116 
31 Telengana 21687 178  76967 1781  737
32 Tripura 2373 168  5649 84  69
33 Uttarakhand 4016 101  9433 301  187
34 Uttar Pradesh 48511 1134  121090 5863  2733 95 
35 West Bengal 27696 18  98789 3126  2634 53 
Total# 692028 5633  2158946 62282  54849 983 

