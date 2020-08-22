India records 69,878 new COVID-19 cases, 945 deaths; tally inches closer to 30-lakh mark

Image Source : PTI COVID-19 records over 65,000 new cases, XXX deaths; tally inches closer to 30-lakh mark

India on Friday recorded as many as 69,878 new coronavirus cases and 945 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. The total cases of coronavirus infections mounted to 29,75,702 while the death toll climbed to 55,794, the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these, 6,97,330 are active cases and 22,22,578recovered, according to the health ministry.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.87 per cent. The health ministry on Saturday said India has crossed the milestone of 1 million Covid-19 tests in a day.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7. A cumulative total of 3,44,91,073 samples have been tested up to August 21 with 10,23,836 samples being tested on Friday, the highest done in a day so far, Lokesh Sharma, scientist and media coordinator at ICMR said.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

The World Health Organisation, meanwhile, said the world should be able to rein in the coronavirus pandemic in less than two years.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 971 40 1744 106 32 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 87803 626 244045 8827 3092 91 3 Arunachal Pradesh 996 28 2125 32 5 4 Assam 22085 626 65596 2476 227 6 5 Bihar 25363 1426 91552 3892 498 6 6 Chandigarh 1172 78 1426 36 33 2 7 Chhattisgarh 7308 714 12022 283 180 12 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 428 27 1652 25 2 9 Delhi 11426 155 142908 1082 4270 13 10 Goa 3809 101 9540 477 135 9 11 Gujarat 14177 131 67267 1321 2867 14 12 Haryana 8131 576 43413 620 585 7 13 Himachal Pradesh 1469 39 3234 149 25 2 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6973 59 23805 580 593 15 15 Jharkhand 9527 117 18372 1315 297 11 16 Karnataka 83082 917 176942 6561 4522 93 17 Kerala 18736 552 35243 1419 203 12 18 Ladakh 665 42 1449 13 19 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 10928 146 38527 987 1185 14 20 Maharashtra 164879 2073 470873 11749 21698 339 21 Manipur 1768 137 3261 259 20 2 22 Meghalaya 963 38 749 19 6 23 Mizoram 483 10 420 18 0 24 Nagaland 1537 117 2074 153 8 25 Odisha 21824 761 50504 1927 390 10 26 Puducherry 3517 4 5934 300 143 6 27 Punjab 14443 613 23893 856 991 34 28 Rajasthan 14525 17 52496 1306 933 12 29 Sikkim 499 39 834 7 3 30 Tamil Nadu 53413 130 307677 5764 6340 101 31 Telengana 22386 699 78735 1768 744 7 32 Tripura 2240 133 6061 412 70 1 33 Uttarakhand 4215 199 9676 243 192 5 34 Uttar Pradesh 47785 726 126657 5567 2797 64 35 West Bengal 27804 108 101871 3082 2689 55 Total# 697330 5302 2222577 63631 55794 945

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage