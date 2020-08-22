Saturday, August 22, 2020
     
  4. India records 69,878 new COVID-19 cases, 945 deaths; tally inches closer to 30-lakh mark

India crossed the milestone of 1 million Covid-19 tests a day. More than 10 lakh people tested in the last 24 hours, said Ministry of Health on Saturday.

New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2020 10:17 IST
Image Source : PTI

India on Friday recorded as many as 69,878 new coronavirus cases and 945 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. The total cases of coronavirus infections mounted to 29,75,702 while the death toll climbed to 55,794, the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these, 6,97,330 are active cases and 22,22,578recovered, according to the health ministry.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.87 per cent. The health ministry on Saturday said India has crossed the milestone of 1 million Covid-19 tests in a day.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7. A cumulative total of 3,44,91,073 samples have been tested up to August 21 with 10,23,836 samples being tested on Friday, the highest done in a day so far, Lokesh Sharma, scientist and media coordinator at ICMR said.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

The World Health Organisation, meanwhile, said the world should be able to rein in the coronavirus pandemic in less than two years.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 971 40  1744 106  32
2 Andhra Pradesh 87803 626  244045 8827  3092 91 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 996 28  2125 32  5  
4 Assam 22085 626  65596 2476  227
5 Bihar 25363 1426  91552 3892  498
6 Chandigarh 1172 78  1426 36  33
7 Chhattisgarh 7308 714  12022 283  180 12 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 428 27  1652 25  2  
9 Delhi 11426 155  142908 1082  4270 13 
10 Goa 3809 101  9540 477  135
11 Gujarat 14177 131  67267 1321  2867 14 
12 Haryana 8131 576  43413 620  585
13 Himachal Pradesh 1469 39  3234 149  25
14 Jammu and Kashmir 6973 59  23805 580  593 15 
15 Jharkhand 9527 117  18372 1315  297 11 
16 Karnataka 83082 917  176942 6561  4522 93 
17 Kerala 18736 552  35243 1419  203 12 
18 Ladakh 665 42  1449 13  19
19 Madhya Pradesh 10928 146  38527 987  1185 14 
20 Maharashtra 164879 2073  470873 11749  21698 339 
21 Manipur 1768 137  3261 259  20
22 Meghalaya 963 38  749 19  6  
23 Mizoram 483 10  420 18  0  
24 Nagaland 1537 117  2074 153  8  
25 Odisha 21824 761  50504 1927  390 10 
26 Puducherry 3517 5934 300  143
27 Punjab 14443 613  23893 856  991 34 
28 Rajasthan 14525 17  52496 1306  933 12 
29 Sikkim 499 39  834 3  
30 Tamil Nadu 53413 130  307677 5764  6340 101 
31 Telengana 22386 699  78735 1768  744
32 Tripura 2240 133  6061 412  70
33 Uttarakhand 4215 199  9676 243  192
34 Uttar Pradesh 47785 726  126657 5567  2797 64 
35 West Bengal 27804 108  101871 3082  2689 55 
Total# 697330 5302  2222577 63631  55794 945 

