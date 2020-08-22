India records 69,878 new COVID-19 cases, 945 deaths; tally inches closer to 30-lakh mark

India on Friday recorded as many as 69,878 new coronavirus cases and 945 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. The total cases of coronavirus infections mounted to 29,75,702 while the death toll climbed to 55,794, the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these, 6,97,330 are active cases and 22,22,578recovered, according to the health ministry.
The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.87 per cent. The health ministry on Saturday said India has crossed the milestone of 1 million Covid-19 tests in a day.
India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7. A cumulative total of 3,44,91,073 samples have been tested up to August 21 with 10,23,836 samples being tested on Friday, the highest done in a day so far, Lokesh Sharma, scientist and media coordinator at ICMR said.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
The World Health Organisation, meanwhile, said the world should be able to rein in the coronavirus pandemic in less than two years.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|971
|40
|1744
|106
|32
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|87803
|626
|244045
|8827
|3092
|91
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|996
|28
|2125
|32
|5
|4
|Assam
|22085
|626
|65596
|2476
|227
|6
|5
|Bihar
|25363
|1426
|91552
|3892
|498
|6
|6
|Chandigarh
|1172
|78
|1426
|36
|33
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|7308
|714
|12022
|283
|180
|12
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|428
|27
|1652
|25
|2
|9
|Delhi
|11426
|155
|142908
|1082
|4270
|13
|10
|Goa
|3809
|101
|9540
|477
|135
|9
|11
|Gujarat
|14177
|131
|67267
|1321
|2867
|14
|12
|Haryana
|8131
|576
|43413
|620
|585
|7
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1469
|39
|3234
|149
|25
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6973
|59
|23805
|580
|593
|15
|15
|Jharkhand
|9527
|117
|18372
|1315
|297
|11
|16
|Karnataka
|83082
|917
|176942
|6561
|4522
|93
|17
|Kerala
|18736
|552
|35243
|1419
|203
|12
|18
|Ladakh
|665
|42
|1449
|13
|19
|1
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|10928
|146
|38527
|987
|1185
|14
|20
|Maharashtra
|164879
|2073
|470873
|11749
|21698
|339
|21
|Manipur
|1768
|137
|3261
|259
|20
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|963
|38
|749
|19
|6
|23
|Mizoram
|483
|10
|420
|18
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1537
|117
|2074
|153
|8
|25
|Odisha
|21824
|761
|50504
|1927
|390
|10
|26
|Puducherry
|3517
|4
|5934
|300
|143
|6
|27
|Punjab
|14443
|613
|23893
|856
|991
|34
|28
|Rajasthan
|14525
|17
|52496
|1306
|933
|12
|29
|Sikkim
|499
|39
|834
|7
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|53413
|130
|307677
|5764
|6340
|101
|31
|Telengana
|22386
|699
|78735
|1768
|744
|7
|32
|Tripura
|2240
|133
|6061
|412
|70
|1
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4215
|199
|9676
|243
|192
|5
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|47785
|726
|126657
|5567
|2797
|64
|35
|West Bengal
|27804
|108
|101871
|3082
|2689
|55
|Total#
|697330
|5302
|2222577
|63631
|55794
|945