Image Source : PTI India records 21,821 fresh COVID-19 cases, 299 deaths in a day; active cases remain below 3 lakh

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,02,66,674 with 21,821 new infections being reported in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll increased to 1,48,738 with 299 new fatalities while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98,60,280 lakh with 26,139 new discharge, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The national recovery rate to 96.04 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the tenth consecutive day. There are 2,57,656 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.51 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Kerala has reported 65,572 active COVID-19 cases while Maharashtra has reported 54,206 active cases. Delhi has reported 5,838 active cases, 6,08,434 recoveries and 10,523 fatalities.

In a major development, terming the approval for Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for use in the UK as a "big step forward", AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said that India will have the COVID-19 vaccine within days.

According to the ICMR, 17,20,49,274 samples have been tested up to December 30 with 11,27,244 samples being tested on Wednesday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 59 4820 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 3256 871588 7104 3 Arunachal Pradesh 106 16549 56 4 Assam 3258 211838 1043 5 Bihar 4799 245156 1393 6 Chandigarh 399 18967 316 7 Chhattisgarh 11939 263251 3350 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 3364 2 9 Delhi 5838 608434 10523 10 Goa 931 49313 737 11 Gujarat 9979 229977 4302 12 Haryana 3799 255356 2899 13 Himachal Pradesh 2796 51387 931 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3034 115830 1880 15 Jharkhand 1640 112206 1027 16 Karnataka 11629 894834 12081 17 Kerala 65572 687104 3042 18 Ladakh 188 9132 127 19 Madhya Pradesh 9387 227965 3595 20 Maharashtra 54206 1824934 49463 21 Manipur 1182 26601 354 22 Meghalaya 184 13085 139 23 Mizoram 105 4091 8 24 Nagaland 218 11624 79 25 Odisha 2332 325103 1871 26 Puducherry 363 37100 633 27 Punjab 3865 157043 5331 28 Rajasthan 9835 295030 2689 29 Sikkim 532 5218 127 30 Tamil Nadu 8615 796353 12109 31 Telengana 5974 278839 1541 32 Tripura 128 32751 385 33 Uttarakhand 4963 84149 1504 34 Uttar Pradesh 14155 562459 8352 35 West Bengal 12381 528829 9683 Total# 257656 9860280 148738

