India records 21,821 fresh COVID-19 cases, 299 deaths in a day; active cases remain below 3 lakh

The national recovery rate to 96.04 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

New Delhi Updated on: December 31, 2020 10:02 IST
India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,02,66,674 with 21,821 new infections being reported in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll increased to 1,48,738 with 299 new fatalities while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98,60,280 lakh with 26,139 new discharge, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The national recovery rate to 96.04 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the tenth consecutive day. There are 2,57,656 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.51 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Kerala has reported 65,572 active COVID-19 cases while Maharashtra has reported 54,206 active cases. Delhi has reported 5,838 active cases, 6,08,434 recoveries and 10,523 fatalities.

In a major development, terming the approval for Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for use in the UK as a "big step forward", AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said that India will have the COVID-19 vaccine within days.

According to the ICMR, 17,20,49,274 samples have been tested up to December 30 with 11,27,244 samples being tested on Wednesday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 59 4820 62
2 Andhra Pradesh 3256 871588 7104
3 Arunachal Pradesh 106 16549 56
4 Assam 3258 211838 1043
5 Bihar 4799 245156 1393
6 Chandigarh 399 18967 316
7 Chhattisgarh 11939 263251 3350
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 3364 2
9 Delhi 5838 608434 10523
10 Goa 931 49313 737
11 Gujarat 9979 229977 4302
12 Haryana 3799 255356 2899
13 Himachal Pradesh 2796 51387 931
14 Jammu and Kashmir 3034 115830 1880
15 Jharkhand 1640 112206 1027
16 Karnataka 11629 894834 12081
17 Kerala 65572 687104 3042
18 Ladakh 188 9132 127
19 Madhya Pradesh 9387 227965 3595
20 Maharashtra 54206 1824934 49463
21 Manipur 1182 26601 354
22 Meghalaya 184 13085 139
23 Mizoram 105 4091 8
24 Nagaland 218 11624 79
25 Odisha 2332 325103 1871
26 Puducherry 363 37100 633
27 Punjab 3865 157043 5331
28 Rajasthan 9835 295030 2689
29 Sikkim 532 5218 127
30 Tamil Nadu 8615 796353 12109
31 Telengana 5974 278839 1541
32 Tripura 128 32751 385
33 Uttarakhand 4963 84149 1504
34 Uttar Pradesh 14155 562459 8352
35 West Bengal 12381 528829 9683
Total# 257656 9860280 148738

