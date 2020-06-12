Image Source : PTI Over 10,000 infections reported in 24 hours; India's COVID-19 case tally nears 3 lakh

Over 10,000 new infections have been reported in India in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally close to 3 lakh. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the number of infections in the country stands at 297,535. The number of people who have recovered after contracting coronavirus has also risen to 147,195 while the death toll has inched closer to 8,500 with over 300 casualties in the last 24 hours.

Delhi recorded 1,877 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike here, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 34,000 mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 1,085, authorities said.

This is the first time when over 1,800 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,513-- was recorded on June 3.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 33 0 38 Andhra Pradesh 2301 3048 80 5429 Arunachal Pradesh 57 4 0 61 Assam 1881 1432 6 3319 Bihar 2681 3266 36 5983 Chandigarh 41 286 5 332 Chhattisgarh 945 447 6 1398 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 28 2 0 30 Delhi 20871 12731 1085 34687 Goa 350 67 0 417 Gujarat 5546 15101 1385 22032 Haryana 3644 2260 64 5968 Himachal Pradesh 184 280 6 470 Jammu and Kashmir 2702 1820 52 4574 Jharkhand 961 630 8 1599 Karnataka 3196 2977 72 6245 Kerala 1258 968 18 2244 Ladakh 80 54 1 135 Madhya Pradesh 2768 7042 431 10241 Maharashtra 47980 46078 3590 97648 Manipur 293 73 0 366 Meghalaya 25 18 1 44 Mizoram 101 1 0 102 Nagaland 106 22 0 128 Odisha 1023 2354 9 3386 Puducherry 88 67 2 157 Punjab 569 2259 59 2887 Rajasthan 2798 8775 265 11838 Sikkim 12 2 0 14 Tamil Nadu 17662 20705 349 38716 Telangana 2162 1993 165 4320 Tripura 634 278 1 913 Uttarakhand 786 842 15 1643 Uttar Pradesh 4451 7292 345 12088 West Bengal 5338 3988 442 9768 Cases being reassigned to states 8315 8315 Total# 141842 147195 8498 297535

