Over 10,000 infections reported in 24 hours; India's COVID-19 case tally nears 3 lakh

Over 10,000 new infections have been reported in India in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally close to 3 lakh. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the number of infections in the country stands at 297,535. The number of people who have recovered after contracting coronavirus has also risen to 147,195 while the death toll has inched closer to 8,500 with over 300 casualties in the last 24 hours.
Delhi recorded 1,877 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike here, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 34,000 mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 1,085, authorities said.
This is the first time when over 1,800 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,513-- was recorded on June 3.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5
|33
|0
|38
|Andhra Pradesh
|2301
|3048
|80
|5429
|Arunachal Pradesh
|57
|4
|0
|61
|Assam
|1881
|1432
|6
|3319
|Bihar
|2681
|3266
|36
|5983
|Chandigarh
|41
|286
|5
|332
|Chhattisgarh
|945
|447
|6
|1398
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|28
|2
|0
|30
|Delhi
|20871
|12731
|1085
|34687
|Goa
|350
|67
|0
|417
|Gujarat
|5546
|15101
|1385
|22032
|Haryana
|3644
|2260
|64
|5968
|Himachal Pradesh
|184
|280
|6
|470
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2702
|1820
|52
|4574
|Jharkhand
|961
|630
|8
|1599
|Karnataka
|3196
|2977
|72
|6245
|Kerala
|1258
|968
|18
|2244
|Ladakh
|80
|54
|1
|135
|Madhya Pradesh
|2768
|7042
|431
|10241
|Maharashtra
|47980
|46078
|3590
|97648
|Manipur
|293
|73
|0
|366
|Meghalaya
|25
|18
|1
|44
|Mizoram
|101
|1
|0
|102
|Nagaland
|106
|22
|0
|128
|Odisha
|1023
|2354
|9
|3386
|Puducherry
|88
|67
|2
|157
|Punjab
|569
|2259
|59
|2887
|Rajasthan
|2798
|8775
|265
|11838
|Sikkim
|12
|2
|0
|14
|Tamil Nadu
|17662
|20705
|349
|38716
|Telangana
|2162
|1993
|165
|4320
|Tripura
|634
|278
|1
|913
|Uttarakhand
|786
|842
|15
|1643
|Uttar Pradesh
|4451
|7292
|345
|12088
|West Bengal
|5338
|3988
|442
|9768
|Cases being reassigned to states
|8315
|8315
|Total#
|141842
|147195
|8498
|297535