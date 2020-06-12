Friday, June 12, 2020
     
  4. Over 10,000 infections reported in 24 hours; India's COVID-19 case tally nears 3 lakh

Over 10,000 new infections have been reported in India in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally close to 3 lakh. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the number of infections in the country stands at 297,535.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 12, 2020 9:40 IST
Image Source : PTI

Over 10,000 new infections have been reported in India in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally close to 3 lakh. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the number of infections in the country stands at 297,535. The number of people who have recovered after contracting coronavirus has also risen to 147,195 while the death toll has inched closer to 8,500 with over 300 casualties in the last 24 hours. 

Delhi recorded 1,877 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike here, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 34,000 mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 1,085, authorities said.

This is the first time when over 1,800 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,513-- was recorded on June 3.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 33 0 38
Andhra Pradesh 2301 3048 80 5429
Arunachal Pradesh 57 4 0 61
Assam 1881 1432 6 3319
Bihar 2681 3266 36 5983
Chandigarh 41 286 5 332
Chhattisgarh 945 447 6 1398
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 28 2 0 30
Delhi 20871 12731 1085 34687
Goa 350 67 0 417
Gujarat 5546 15101 1385 22032
Haryana 3644 2260 64 5968
Himachal Pradesh 184 280 6 470
Jammu and Kashmir 2702 1820 52 4574
Jharkhand 961 630 8 1599
Karnataka 3196 2977 72 6245
Kerala 1258 968 18 2244
Ladakh 80 54 1 135
Madhya Pradesh 2768 7042 431 10241
Maharashtra 47980 46078 3590 97648
Manipur 293 73 0 366
Meghalaya 25 18 1 44
Mizoram 101 1 0 102
Nagaland 106 22 0 128
Odisha 1023 2354 9 3386
Puducherry 88 67 2 157
Punjab 569 2259 59 2887
Rajasthan 2798 8775 265 11838
Sikkim 12 2 0 14
Tamil Nadu 17662 20705 349 38716
Telangana 2162 1993 165 4320
Tripura 634 278 1 913
Uttarakhand 786 842 15 1643
Uttar Pradesh 4451 7292 345 12088
West Bengal 5338 3988 442 9768
Cases being reassigned to states 8315     8315
Total# 141842 147195 8498 297535

