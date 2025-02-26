Hyperloop corridor: How world's longest high-speed track at 1200 Kmph will revolutionise connectivity in India

Following the successful construction of a 422-meter hyperloop test track at IIT Madras with the help of Indian Railways, the government is now gearing up for a 50-kilometer commercial hyperloop corridor, potentially the world's longest, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.

Addressing the valedictory function of Asia's first Global Hyperloop Competition at IIT Madras, Vaishnaw underlined the government's focus on taking hyperloop technology forward in India.

"The first tube is a major step in developing hyperloop technology. We have already provided two grants of USD 1 million each (Rs 9 crore) to IIT Madras. A third grant of USD 1 million will now be given to further develop the project," he said.

50km hyperloop project for pre-commercial operations

Vaishnaw clarified that when the hyperloop system comes to be in a state ready for pre-commercial deployment, Indian Railways shall introduce its maiden commercial hyperloop project.

"We will identify a 40-50km site for commercial transport and begin operations. This project will help assess the viability of hyperloop technology," he added.

The envisioned fast transit system will travel at a maximum speed of 1,200 kmph, significantly cutting travel time.

Hyperloop development: A global race

Hyperloop technology, envisioned for the first time in 1970s by Swiss professor Marcel Juffer, is designed to transform transport using low-pressure pods traveling at super-high speeds.

Although Swissmetro SA began its development in 1992, the project was halted in 2009. Yet, hyperloop research has taken off around the world, with a number of companies now in the process of actively developing the technology.

There are currently eight large-scale hyperloop projects underway across the world, including:

Virgin Hyperloop, which has been testing its system in Nevada, USA

TransPod, a Canadian firm building a hyperloop test track

Various initiatives in Europe and the Middle East exploring commercial viability

IIT Madras and railways to partner on next-gen transport technology

In addition to hyperloop, the Ministry of Indian Railways confirmed that it will partner with IIT Madras in creating vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles, which would further revolutionise India's transport system.

With the success of India's first test track for hyperloop and government-sponsored funding, India is ready to become a leading player in the global hyperloop revolution.

