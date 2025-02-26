Jammu and Kashmir weather update: Mercury drops to -15.44 degree Celsius, IMD warns of heavy snowfall Jammu and Kashmir is in the grip of an intense cold wave, with temperatures plunging to -15.44 degree Celsius. The IMD has issued a heavy snowfall warning for several districts, including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Kupwara, affecting travel and daily life.

With the temperature dipping to -15.44 degree Celsius on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir is facing a harsh cold wave. The highest temperature today was -8.32 degrees Celsius, and the humidity was 95 per cent. The winds were especially strong, blowing at 95 km/h. The sun rose at 6:53 AM and will set at 6:16 PM.

Weather forecast for February 27

The cold weather is likely to continue, with the lowest temperature falling even lower to -16.16 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature going down to -10.38 degrees Celsius on February 27, 2025. The humidity will be around 94 per cent, reflecting another cold day.

Rain and snow lash Jammu and Kashmir

Light rains in the plains and light snow in the higher reaches were witnessed on Monday, which led to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an advisory for three-day widespread rains.

The weather remained cloudy in the early morning, and light showers lashed Srinagar, Baramulla, and Kupwara by the afternoon. As per the Srinagar MeT Centre, the weather is changing due to an active western disturbance, as moisture-laden winds from the Mediterranean are making their way.

Fresh snowfall in Gulmarg, Rain in Kupwara

The MeT Department confirmed that 7.6 cm of fresh snowfall had fallen at Gulmarg, the busy ski resort, till 5:30 PM. This follows a postponement of the Khelo India Winter Games owing to inadequate snowfall.

Kupwara received 2 mm of rain, and there were light rains during the day at Srinagar and Jammu.

IMD issues weather advisory for J&K

The IMD has issued an alert for moderate to heavy snow over a number of Jammu and Kashmir districts from Tuesday evening until February 28.

“Under the influence of this system, we expect widespread moderate rain, snow, and thunderstorms across Jammu & Kashmir. Heavy snowfall is likely in the middle and upper reaches, including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Baramulla, Bandipora (Gurez and Tulail Valley), Kupwara (Machil and Tangdhar), Shopian (Pir Ki Gali), and the Pir Panjal Range of Jammu division,” said meteorologist M Hussain Mir.

Furthermore, scattered heavy to very heavy snowfall is likely over the upper reaches of South Kashmir and the Chenab Valley during February 27 and 28.

Traffic and air transport disruptions likely

The IMD warning has alerted travelers of potential disruptions in road as well as air traffic owing to heavy snowfall.

Important highways likely to be impacted are:

Srinagar-Jammu National Highway

Sadhna Pass, Razdhan Pass, and Sonamarg-Zojila Axis

Sinthan Top and Mughal Road

Air traffic can also be affected, with flight cancellations and delays anticipated in the next few days.

Water crisis on the horizon amid precipitation deficit

Jammu and Kashmir is facing a 70 per cent deficit in precipitation, with major water bodies such as the Jhelum River registering record-low water levels.

Authorities have expressed alarm at an imminent water crisis in the next few months unless snowfall and rainfall volumes pick up. The situation is being watched closely as winter weather continues to grip the region.