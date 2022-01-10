Follow us on Image Source : PTI India, China to hold 14th round of high-level military talks on January 12

Highlights India and China will hold a round of high-level talks on January 12.

The talks will take place on the Chinese side at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point.

The Indian side is looking forward to constructive dialogue.

Neighboring countries India and China will hold a round of high-level talks that will take place on the Chinese side on January 12. This will be the 14th round of senior highest military commander level (SHMCL) talks between India and its neighbor. The talks will be held at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point, on the Chinese side.

"The Indian side is looking forward to constructive dialogue to resolve the balance friction areas", the Indian Army said, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that the government is monitoring closely "Beijing's building of a bridge" in border areas that have been under illegal occupation of China for around 60 years now and New Delhi is taking all necessary steps to ensure that its security interests are fully protected.

"The Government has been monitoring this activity closely. This bridge is being constructed in areas that have been under illegal occupation by China for around 60 years now," said the Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson Arindam Bagchi when asked about India's position over the bridge being built by China near Pangong Tso.

"As you are well aware India has never accepted such illegal occupation," he added. "Separately, the government has been taking all necessary steps to ensure that our security interests are fully protected," the spokesperson emphasized.

Latest India News