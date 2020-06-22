Image Source : AP India, China hold second round of Corps Commander-level talks amid heightened tensions

India and China on Monday held the second round of Corps Commander-level talks on the Chinese side of the border to discuss and resolve the violent face-off between the Indian and the Chinese troops in Galwan Valley. The talks were scheduled at Moldo on the Chinese side of Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh.

The high-level talks between India and China come a week after 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in a violent clash between the two sides in Galwan Valley of Ladakh, the biggest military confrontation between the two countries in over five decades.

The first round of Lt Gen-level talks were held on June 6 during which both sides decided to "disengage" in all the sensitive areas.

The Indian delegation was led by 14 Corps Commander Lt. General Harinder Singh. The Chinese delegation was led by South Xinjiang Military District chief Major General Liu Lin.

In the meeting, India asked China to honour the commitment made during the first round of talks and disengage completely in Galwan Valley.

Lt. General Harinder Singh made it very clear that if China violates any protocol, the Indian Army will not accept any agreement to respond to it and the local commander will have full right to take appropriate action, given the situation.

The prolonged camping and a heavy presence of Chinese troops in Pangong Lake at a point which has been under Indian control has emerged to be the biggest roadblock for a possible resolution to the ongoing tussle between India and China at the Line of Actual Control.

The Chinese have built defences in several parts between Finger 4 and 8 that have been grey zones in the past.

The clash on June 15 happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

India has said that the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

