INDIA bloc MPs hold protest against Bihar SIR in Parliament complex

Opposition MPs on Tuesday staged a protest inside the Parliament complex against the Election Commission's decision to revise the voter roll in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also participated in the protest.

The MPs gathered at Parliament’s Makar Dwar and raised slogans against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The Opposition lawmakers alleged that it was a mechanism to ‘steal’ election.

There is trust deficit in 2003 SIR, says RJD

Reacting over this, RJD leader Manoj Jha said SIR happened in 2003 as well but this time there was a trust deficit.

"SIR happened in 2003, there was no dispute, why? Because there was no trust deficit. You can see what court said, they asked to consider three documents, so that there is maximum inclusion. I would only like to say this, you should fear the voters in a democracy, they are the real owners. This is not right," he said.

Maharashtra model being emulated, alleged Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also participated in the protest and alleged attempts were being made to ‘rig’ Bihar polls on the lines of Maharashtra by conducting SIR.

“First, in Maharashtra, elections were rigged by inflating voter lists. Now, in Bihar, attempts are being made to do the same by removing voters' names. The 'vote ban' being imposed under the guise of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a conspiracy to snatch the right to vote granted by the Constitution. We stand firmly against every attempt to trample the Constitution. Participated in a protest in the Parliament premises against the 'vote ban' ongoing in Bihar, alongside Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi ji and honorable leaders of the INDIA alliance,” the Wayanad MP posted on X.

RJD lawmakers wear black clothes in protest against SIR

RJD leader and former CM Rabri CM, along with other INDIA bloc MLCs wore black clothes and held a protest outside Bihar Vidhan Parishad over the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.