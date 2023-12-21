I.N.D.I.A bloc march vs BJP protests: Political slugfest intensifies over MPs suspension, mimicry act

Follow us on Image Source : X/PTI I.N.D.I.A bloc held march at the Parliament premises and simultaneously BJP also carried out protest at Jantar Mantar

The political slugfest between the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) bloc and Bharatiya Janata Party intensified inside and outside of the Parliament on Thursday. The Parliamentarians of the I.N.D.I.A bloc held a march from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk in Delhi on the issue of suspension of Opposition MPs in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

After the protest, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the government does not want the House to function and the Rajya Sabha chairman brought casteism in Parliament by raising an issue.

As many as 143 MPs were suspended from both Houses as they protested reiterating their demand for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 security lapse in Parliament.

BJP holds protest at Jantar Mantar

On the other side, the BJP also held a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi today over mimicry row. The protests were carried out by the Delhi BJP leaders, including party MPs from the national capital.

A huge political outrage broke out after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament on Tuesday against the suspension of MPs, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP.

The ruling establishment rallied behind Dhankhar terming the mimicry incident an insult to the farmers' community and the constitutional post. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Vice President on Wednesday to convey his disappointment.

President Droupadi Murmu also voiced her dismay over the incident where Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was mocked within the Parliament complex. In a tweet, President Murmu stated, "I was dismayed to see how our respected Vice President was humiliated in the Parliament complex. Elected representatives must be free to express themselves, but their expression should be within the norms of dignity and courtesy."

Dhankhar later expressed his anguish in Rajya Sabha, addressing Congress member P Chidambaram, highlighting the personal targeting based on his farmer and Jat backgrounds. He denounced the use of Twitter to demean him and insult his background and position, emphasising his unwavering commitment to his duty and constitutional values.

