PM Modi 'regrets' over mimicry incident in parliament, says Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting.

In response to the controversial mimicry incident on the parliamentary premises, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday to convey his disappointment. The call follows a political row that erupted when Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on Parliament stairs.

The incident occurred amid protests by MPs against their suspension, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP. Dhankhar shared the Prime Minister's sentiments, stating that Modi expressed regret over the behaviour of some MPs within the sacred Parliament complex.

In a statement, the Vice President mentioned, "Received a telephone call from the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji. He expressed great pain over the abject theatrics of some Honourable MPs and that too in the sacred Parliament complex yesterday."

Dhankhar conveyed to the Prime Minister that such incidents wouldn't deter him from performing his duty and upholding constitutional principles. Despite the personal hurt caused by the mimicry, Dhankhar emphasized his commitment to the values enshrined in the Constitution. The incident involved Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recording a video while Banerjee mimicked the Vice President.

Dhankhar later expressed his anguish in Rajya Sabha, addressing Congress member P Chidambaram, highlighting the personal targeting based on his farmer and Jat backgrounds. He denounced the use of Twitter to demean him and insult his background and position, emphasising his unwavering commitment to his duty and constitutional values.

