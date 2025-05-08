India attacks Lahore, Sialkot after Pakistan fires missiles at multiple locations, destroys AWACS Apart from attacking Lahore, India also destroyed the air defence system at Faisalabad in Pakistan.

New Delhi:

India on Thursday attacked Lahore with missiles in a strong response to Pakistan’s attacks at multiple locations. Indian Army issued an official statement saying the Pakistan drone attacks were reported along the western borders at various locations. The Indian Army added that it is effectively engaged in neutralising the intruding missiles.

Apart from attacking Lahore, India also destroyed the air defence system at Faisalabad in Pakistan.

Earlier in the evening, Pakistan fired eight missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia and all were intercepted and neutralised by air defence units.

Explosions were heard as Indian air defence intercepted Pakistani drones in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions were heard and flashes seen in the sky.

A complete blackout was observed in Bikaner in Rajasthan and in Jalandhar in Punjab. Blackouts have also been enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, and Amritsar, Jalandhar.

Escalating its tensions with India, Pakistan targeted Jammu with loitering munitions on Thursday and Indian Air Defence guns are firing back.

India had responded to the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor in which terrorist infrastructure in Paksitan and PoJK was targeted through precision strikes. India also said that any attack on military installations will invite a suitable response.

At a media briefing on Thursday Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that escalation by Pakistan will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately.

“The original escalation was by Pakistan on the 22nd of April. We are the ones who are responding to that escalation with the action that was taken yesterday morning. And again, I would like to emphasize that the action was restrained; it was directed towards non-civilian, non-military targets; and confined to terrorist camps. And again, as we've been saying since yesterday, any further action by Pakistan, some of which we are seeing today is nothing but escalation by Pakistan now, once again, and will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately,” he said.