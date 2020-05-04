India completes 1 million coronavirus tests, over 40,000 test positive

Image Source : AP People wearing masks walk past a man selling face masks by a roadside in Kochi, Kerala, India.

India has completed over 1 million coronavirus tests across the nation as a outcome of which more than 40,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, which is considerably a low figure if compared to other big nations and number of confirmed cases per million tests. According to the health ministry and Worldometer figures, over 10,46,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in India out of which, so far, 40,263 have tested positive for the deadly virus while 10,887 have recovered. However, 1,306 have also succumbed to the disease.

On Sunday, India recorded its highest ever single-day rise with 2,487 new coronavirus positive cases in 24 hours across the nation. Meanwhile, the deadly contagious virus claimed 83 lives on Sunday.

The country is entering its third extended phase of lockdown i.e lockdown 3.0 today in order to further contain the spread of virus, however, this extended period have been also provided with several relaxations especially in green and orange zones like opening of standalone shops, access to non-essential items, other services. Meanwhile, in Delhi, the government has allowed private offices to work with 50 per cent of staff in a step forward to open up the economy.

