UP Police to celebrate I-Day week on grand scale

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE A marathon will be organised in which all the PAC and police personnel will carry the Tricolour at all the important destinations of the districts in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Police will celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence with a seven-day programme.

According to the official spokesman, the celebrations will begin with police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) bands performing patriotic songs at 122 shaheed smaraks (martyr memorials) across the state from August 11 to 17. 'Tiranga Yatras' will be taken out across the state by joint teams of police and PAC on August 12.

On August 13, a marathon will be organised in which all the PAC and police personnel will carry the Tricolour at all the important destinations of the districts in the state. The following day, 75 topper students in the state would be rewarded in their respective districts by the police and PAC units.

On August 15, all battalions will be hoisting flags, while a day after that water units in the PAC battalion will hoist the Tricolour on boats. On August 17, the last day of the celebration, a marathon of female cops would be held by PAC and police in the state.

Meanwhile, the prisons department is also busy preparing two lakh Tricolours as their contribution to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The flags will be sold in the open market with the help of NGOs and the district administration. Preparations to celebrate Independence Day on a grand scale in all 64 jails have already started.

