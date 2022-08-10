Priyanka Gandhi tests COVID positive; Rahul Gandhi unwell, cancels scheduled visit to Alwar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Priyanka Gandhi tests COVID positive, Rahul Gandhi unwell

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 again. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said she would be isolating at home while following all protocols.

Priyanka Gandhi had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 in June last year.

"Tested positive for covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols," she said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was also reported unwell.

Rahul Gandhi, who was scheduled to visit Rajasthan's Alwar on Wednesday, has cancelled his visit, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

In Alwar, Gandhi was scheduled to attend the Congress party's 'Netratv Sankalp Shivir'.

Several Congress leaders have contracted COVID-19 such as communications department head Pawan Khera and party MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Party chief Sonia Gandhi had also tested positive for COVID-19 in early June this year.

On Tuesday evening, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have tested positive for #COVID19. I request those who came in contact with me recently to take care," Kharge tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)

