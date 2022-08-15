Independence Day 2022: Indian flag unfurled 30 kilometres above Earth by Space Kidz India | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @SPACEKIDZINDIA According to Space Kidz India's website, it is an aerospace organization that creates young scientists for the country.

Independence Day 2022 : As India celebrated 75 years of Independence, Space Kidz India unfurled the tricolour at an altitude of over 30 km to mark the incredible journey of The nation.

According to Space Kidz India's website, it is an aerospace organization that creates young scientists for the country. A video, shared by the organization, shows the tricolour fluttering away to glory attached to a helium balloon that reached the edge of space.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Space Kidz India wrote, "Celebrating 75 Years of Independence by unfurling the Indian flag at 30 km in Near Space."

"We released the BalloonSat on January 27 this year from Chennai. It unfurled the Indian tricolour at an altitude of nearly 30 km," Srimathy Kesan, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Space Kidz India said. Space Kidz is a Chennai-based organization.

The unfurling of the national flag was a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations that marks the completion of 75 years of India's Independence.

Earlier, Space Kidz had encouraged 750 girl students from government schools across the country to develop AzaadiSat, which was set for launch onboard the maiden flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)-D1. The satellite was launched on August 7.

