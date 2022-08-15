Indians across globe celebrate 75th anniversary of Independence with patriotic fervour | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : @INDIAINIRELAND Members of the Indian diaspora presented cultural programmes

Independence Day 2022: Indians across the world on Monday enthusiastically celebrated the 75th anniversary of India's Independence by hoisting the tricolour and singing the national anthem and patriotic songs at the country's missions.

India's Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat hoisted the tricolour at the Indian Embassy. A large number of Beijing-based Indian diaspora attended the colourful event.

After the flag hoisting, Rawat read out President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation.

Later, members of the Indian diaspora presented cultural programmes.

In the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, Indian Consulate General Shambhu Hakki who is also a “musician by passion” released his latest song Sabse Pyara Desh Mera, a musical tribute to India on its 76th Independence Day.

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson led India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations with a throwback image from Sabarmati Ashram during his visit to Gujarat earlier this year.

“Congratulations to the people of India on 75 years of independence,” he said.

The special 75th anniversary of Independence celebrations in the UK also includes the arrival of INS Tarangini at the West India Docks at Canary Wharf in east London, welcomed with an enthusiastic diaspora turnout on Sunday.

In Singapore, a 16-member band from the patrol vessel INS Saryu played patriotic songs at the Indian High Commission in the country as part of the Indian Navy's initiative to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav across six continents.

INS Saryu, with a crew of 160, is on a visit to Singapore to hoist the tiranga (tricolour), the High Commission said on Monday.

More than 800 Indians joined High Commissioner P Kumaran in celebrating National Day at the Grange Road High Commission complex.

Students from Indian schools danced to tunes of patriotic songs

It was the first in-person post-Covid celebration that overwhelmed the chancery.

Contingents from all three services of the Indian Armed Forces participated for the first time in the flag hoisting at the Indian High Commission.

In Nepal, the 76th Independence Day celebrations began with the hoisting of the national flag by Counsellor Shri Prasanna Shrivastava.

This was followed by the reading of the address to the nation from President Murmu.

The embassy felicitated widows and next of kin of deceased Gorkha soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces by disbursing their dues worth NPR 2.65 crore.

The mission also awarded the winners of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Quiz organised by the Ministry of External Affairs to motivate overseas Indian youth and foreign nationals to enhance their knowledge about India.

The celebrations witnessed renditions of patriotic songs and performances by teachers and students of Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre of the Embassy and Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Kathmandu.

In Herzliya, Tel Aviv, India’s Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla, hoisted the tricolour to celebrate 75th Independence Day in the presence of about 300 people from the Indian community, emphasising efforts to “deepen" the strategic relationship between the two nations.

People from the Indian Jewish community, Indian students and NRIs turned up from all over Israel to celebrate Independence Day despite it being a working day.

After reading out the message of President Murmu, the Indian envoy in his address to the Indian community said that “with your help, we continue to deepen our strategic relationship with Israel”.

In the UAE, the Indian Ambassador, Sunjay Sudhir, hoisted the tricolour.

"A sea of pride, a wave of #Hindustan with the Indian community in the UAE!," the Indian mission in Abu Dhabi tweeted.

A flag hoisting ceremony was also held at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of India.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami read out the President's address to over 1500 Indian citizens studying and working in the country.

Indian High Commission in Ottawa, Canada joined hands with The Great India Festival. which promotes multicultural understanding by showcasing the culture and heritage of India through multifaceted programmes, to present an exhilarating performance by fusion troupe Red Baraat.

Anshuman Gaur, Deputy High Commissioner to Canada inaugurated the event.

High Commissioner Manpreet Vohra hoisted the tricolour. Justin Hayhurst, Deputy Secretary Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), and members of the Indian diaspora attended the event.

High Commissioner of India to the Maldives Munu Mahawar also hoisted the national flag on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day of India.

In the US city of Boston, a 220-feet US-India flag flying high in the sky attracted everyone's attention during the first-ever India Day Parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the country's independence.

