2,000 snipers, NSG commandos, multi-layered vigil in place for Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort

Jawans during the full-dress Rehearsal ahead of Independence Day Parade 2020

The Ministry of Defence and the Delhi Police is taking special precautions ahead of Independence Day Flag Hoisting Ceremony on August 15 in light of coronavirus pandemic. The security has been beefed up in Delhi-NCR with multi-layered arrangements and strict vigil at the border areas. Apart from this, agencies like NSG, SPG and ITBP have been put on high alert. According to reports, over 45,000 security personnel will be guarding the city on Independence Day besides over 2,000 snipers deputed at specific locations on high-rises in around 5 km periphery of the Red Fort. In Delhi, at least 350 police personnel who will be part of the guard of honour at the Red Fort have been quarantined ahead of the ceremony at the police colony in the Delhi Cantonment.

Sitting arrangements during the Independence Day Celebration 2020 at Red Fort

Full dress rehearsal underway ahead of Independence Day Celebration 2020

Soldiers marching during the full dress rehearsal of Independence Day 2020

Full dress rehearsal of Independence Day Parade underway after heavy downpour in the national capital

Several contingents of soldiers ahead of Independence Day 2020









In order to facilitate seamless movement with the least chances of any crowding, seating enclosures and walkways are laid with wooden flooring and carpeting. Additional Door frame metal detectors, with adequately spaced markings, have been provided to avoid queuing and to ensure smooth passage for all the invitees. Most of the parking areas have been brick-lined and paved in order to ensure smooth entry and exit of vehicles to the maximum feasible extent. Members of the Guard of Honour have been under quarantine to bring in safety. The guiding principle for seating has been “Do Gaz ki Doori” (or 6 feet between any two guests seated during the event. Participation is only through invitation and members who do not have formal invites are requested to refrain from coming to the venue. About 4000 plus invites have been issued to officials, diplomats, members of public, media etc. With an eye on safety, NCC Cadets have been invited to witness the event (instead of young school children) and they will be seated at Gyanpath. In order to sensitize the invitees towards COVID related safety measures, specific Advisory for following the COVID related guidelines has been issued along with each invitation card. A REQUEST card for the invitee to exhibit restraint and patience during dispersal after the conclusion of the function would be placed on each seat in this regard. The announcement in this connection will be made from the commentary booth from time to time. Traffic Police advisory will also contain a NOTE on the matter. An orderly dispersal plan has been put in place for implementation through the controlling officials in various enclosures. In this regard, the cooperation of all invitees will be earnestly and consistently requested. Ceremonial drills have also factored due to social distancing norms as well as other precautionary measures. Adequate medical booths at four locations, 1 near the Rampart, 1 in Madhavdas Park and 2 in 15 August Park have been set up to cater to any attendee who is detected having any symptoms related to COVID-19 during entry. Ambulances would also be stationed at these four locations. Thermal screening at all entry points for the invitees has been planned. Thorough sanitization of the premises inside and outside the Red Fort is being carried out on a regular basis. All invitees have been requested to wear masks. In addition, an adequate number of suitable masks are being kept handy for distribution at various points of venue. Similarly, the availability of hand sanitizers at pre-defined locations has been done. Display boards are placed discreetly to attract the attention of invitees. Floral arrangements at Gyanpath behind the NCC Cadets have been made in order to enhance the visual appeal of the area.

