Government urges agitators to end sit-in and restore normalcy in first statement on CJP protest

New Delhi:

The government on Monday issued its first statement on the Cockroach Janata Party's protest, called to seek the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak. The development follows after Union Health Minister JP Nadda met CJP representatives and assured that their demands would be considered.

Nadda took to social media to confirm the development, wherein he shared a picture of the CJP representatives reaching out to the government. "This morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government, and our discussions have been ongoing since 11:50 AM," Nadda wrote on X.

"The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me around 4 PM. I have requested all the protesters to end their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy," he added.

CJP's march to Parliament turns chaotic

Meanwhile, the CJP's proposed march towards Parliament turned chaotic when police fired tear gas shells and detained several people during their "Chalo Sansad" march. The protesters were seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak. On their march towards the Parliament, they were stopped near Parliament Street; however, they defied the barricades, forcing the cops to use force to disperse the crowd.

The CJP representatives laid three demands during their meeting with Nadda. The first and foremost demand was the resignation of Pradhan. They also demanded that activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, must be released and there should be no prohibition on his movements. Other than these, the CJP also demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for all NEET aspirants who committed suicide following the paper leak.

Abhijeet Dipke not arrested or detained

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das had earlier claimed that the Police "picked up" CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, which the Delhi Police later denied. Das also denied the previous claim later. "Misleading reports are currently circulating on various social media platforms claiming that Abhijit Dipke has been detained by the Delhi Police. It is formally clarified that these allegations are entirely false and he is available on stage," Delhi Police said on X.

Das later stated that Dipke has not been arrested. "UPDATE: Dipke not in detention or arrest. A HUGE CROWD is still outside Kerala House," he wrote on X.

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