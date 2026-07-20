Pradhan's resignation, Wangchuk's release: The demands raised by CJP during meet with Nadda

New Delhi:

While Delhi witnessed chaotic scenes during Cockroach Janta Party's 'Chalo Sansad' march on Monday, its representatives met Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda, reiterating their demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over irregularities in the NEET UG examination.

In a post on X, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said they were assured by Nadda that their demands would be considered. However, he pointed out that the government has not made any commitments, reiterating that their protests will continue unless their demands are met.

"Ashutosh Ranka and I have been at J.P. Nadda’s residence since 12 noon. The demands have been conveyed, including immediate resignation/sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan. The Minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level. However, no commitments have been made so far. The peaceful protesters will not rest until the demand is met!" Das said.

The CJP spokesperson also shared a letter, which included the three demands that were raised during their protests. The first and foremost demand was resignation of Pradhan. They also demanded activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, must be released and there should be no prohibition on his movements.

Other than these, the CJP also demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for all NEET aspirants who committed suicide following the paper leak. During their meeting with Nadda, Das also said that the Delhi Police should stop using force against the CJP protesters, stating that their demands were "legitimate and in line with aspirations of India's youth."

"The youth of this country believes that Mr. Pradhan has completely failed in his capacity as the Education Minister of India," the CJP stated in their letter to Nadda. "He is directly responsible for multiple paper leaks, including NEET 2026, and other exam fiascos, most recently being CBSE 12th portal chaos and CUET exam delay. Due to the NEET paper leak, 21 students (as per our records) committed suicide."

"Multiple exams have either leaked, been delayed or faced technical errors in recent times, but there have been no systemic corrections / action taken / intent by Mr. Pradhan, indicating his gross incompetency as the Education Minister," they added.

The CJP representatives meeting with Nadda comes hours after the protesters marched towards the Parliament on day one of the Monsoon Session after which the police used forces to disperse the agitators.

The march, which witnessed participation of students and people from across Delhi, was stopped near Parliament Street, where police had put up multiple layers of barricades. Many protesters said they had anticipated resistance but were determined to continue their demonstration.

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