Weather forecast: Western disturbance to bring rain, cold wave in north India, says IMD alert

A brief respite from the cold weather in northern India will not last long as another cold spell is expected following rainfall. Dr. Soma Sen Roy, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), stated, “Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at around 12 degree Celsius this morning due to a strong western disturbance and southern winds reaching the region. While temperatures in North India may rise by 1-2 degree Celsius, Delhi is unlikely to see any significant increase.”

She added that from the morning of January 24, temperatures may start to dip again as the western disturbance advances, potentially bringing rain to several states and reviving harsh winter conditions.

Rain and fog to accompany the cold

The IMD has predicted rains in Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, and northern Rajasthan on January 23. Moreover, thick fog is likely to cover Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal and Odisha. Seven states, including Delhi, are likely to witness rains on Thursday.

Temperatures may dip due to clouds and the possibility of rain, signaling the return of the bitter cold. Light rain is expected Wednesday night and Thursday, with flooding or fog expected in the evening and overnight.

Weather updates across states

Western Uttar Pradesh : Moderate rain is expected on January 23, with overcast skies. Dense fog is likely to persist in several areas on January 25.

: Moderate rain is expected on January 23, with overcast skies. Dense fog is likely to persist in several areas on January 25. Bihar and Madhya Pradesh : While daytime sunshine reduces the chill, cold mornings and nights prevail. Scattered rainfall in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand may lead to the return of colder conditions.

: While daytime sunshine reduces the chill, cold mornings and nights prevail. Scattered rainfall in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand may lead to the return of colder conditions. Rajasthan : Cold weather continues across many regions, with some areas expected to see fog and light rain on Thursday.

: Cold weather continues across many regions, with some areas expected to see fog and light rain on Thursday. Haryana and Punjab : While sunny days bring temporary relief from the cold, nights and mornings remain chilly. Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 8.9 degree celsius, while Faridkot and Gurdaspur in Punjab recorded lows of 5.2 degree Celsius and 6.5 degree Celsius, respectively.

: While sunny days bring temporary relief from the cold, nights and mornings remain chilly. Chandigarh recorded a minimum temperature of 8.9 degree celsius, while Faridkot and Gurdaspur in Punjab recorded lows of 5.2 degree Celsius and 6.5 degree Celsius, respectively. Jammu and Kashmir: Fresh snowfall occurred in higher altitudes overnight, while the valley saw a slight rise in minimum temperatures. Light rain or snowfall is expected in the coming days.

IMD advisory

Residents of affected states are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and prepare for colder temperatures following the rainfall. With dense fog likely in some areas, drivers are urged to exercise caution on the roads.

