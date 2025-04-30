IMD predicts above-normal temperatures, more heatwave days in most parts of India in May As per the IMD, heatwave days are likely to be above normal by 1-4 days in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, MP, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic Bengal.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that most parts of India are likely to see above-normal temperatures in May. However, it added that intermittent thunderstorms may help moderate the intensity of heat, preventing it from reaching the extreme levels experienced last year.

More heatwave days in May

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the number of heatwave days is expected to exceed the usual by one to four days in states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal.

Some areas of Gujarat, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, adjoining Telangana and north Karnataka are also expected to see above-normal heatwave days.

Normally, different parts of the country, except the southwest Peninsular India, experience one to three days of heatwave in May.

India to receive normal to above-normal rainfall

Mohapatra said that most parts of India are likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall in May, except for some areas in northwest, central and northeast India. Notably, rainfall over north India is expected to be above normal, exceeding 109 per cent of the long-period average of 64.1 mm.

He added that frequent and intense thunderstorms during the month are expected to keep temperatures from reaching the extreme highs observed in May 2024. India experienced 72 heatwave days in April this year, he noted.

Above-normal heatwave days were reported in Rajasthan and Gujarat (6 to 11 days), and in east Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha (4 to 6 days), compared to the usual two to three days.

In east-central India, Maharashtra, and adjoining parts of northern Peninsular India, one to three days of heat were recorded​, slightly below the normal two to three days.

(With PTI inputs)

