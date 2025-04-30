Retail inflation eases to 3.73% in March for farm workers, 3.86% for rural labourers The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) decreased by 3 points and 2 points, for the month of March 2025, falling to 1,306 and 1,319 points, respectively, a labour ministry statement said.

New Delhi:

The retail inflation for farm workers slashed to 3.73 per cent in March 2025, as compared to 4.05 per cent in February this year, as per latest data released from the government on Wednesday.

The retail inflation eased to 3.86 per cent in March 2025 for rural workers, as against 4.10 per cent in February this year, according to official data.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) decreased by 3 points and 2 points, for the month of March 2025, falling to 1,306 and 1,319 points, respectively, a labour ministry statement said.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were at 1,309 points and 1,321 points respectively in February 2025. "The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for March 2025 were recorded at 3.73 per cent and 3.86 per cent, respectively, compared to 7.15 per cent and 7.08 per cent in March 2024. The corresponding figures for February 2025 stood at 4.05 per cent for CPI-AL and 4.10 per cent for CPI-RL," it stated.