IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Tamil Nadu, red alert for THIS state | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Disaster response force personnel remove uprooted trees from a road amid rain in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu

As Cyclone Fengal weakens into deep depression, the intensity of rainfall and winds is likely to get reduced gradually. However, for upcoming few days, the rainfall situation are worth looking for. Primarily, the rainfalls will affect the peninsular India. In the latest weather update, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to very heavy rainfall in several regions. Accordingly, the yellow, orange and red alert have been issued.

Regions with yellow alert

According to IMD, a yellow alert has been issued for Rayalseema and Coastal Karnataka. The weather department has predicted that light to moderate rainfall with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely to lash the regions on Monday.

Orange alert

Meanwhile, the met department has issued orange alert for Fengal-hit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal along with South Interior Karnataka. According to weather department update, the aforesaid regions are likely to witness light to moderate rains at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Red Alert

The IMD has issued red alert for Kerala and Mahe. As per the predictions of weather department, the regions is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at most places, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

In Kerala, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kannur may witness extremely heavy rainfall

Rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Notably, Puducherry on Monday morning recorded the highest-ever rainfall of 49 cm in the last 30 years due to cyclone. The tiny UT was unprecedentedly inundated leaving the normal life at still. Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, the highest rainfall of 51 cm was recorded in Villupuram district's Mylam AWS.

(With inputs from agencies)