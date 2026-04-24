IMD issues heatwave alert for Delhi, UP and other 5 states; nights temperatures to rise

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert across the country, including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, warning of intense summer conditions over the coming weeks.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions began over Haryana on April 18 and gradually spread to Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. There is little likelihood of relief from the extreme heat for at least the next 2 weeks, with temperatures expected to remain above normal across most parts of the country. While northeastern states may see some respite due to rainfall, plains regions are unlikely to experience any significant drop in temperatures.

Heatwave alert across multiple states

The IMD has issued heatwave warnings for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh. Alerts have also been issued for Bihar and Vidarbha, as well as for Kerala during the first week.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain above normal across India, with continued heatwave conditions likely next week in Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Warm night conditions have also been forecast for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, with minimum temperatures expected to remain above normal in several of these regions.

Rain forecast in several regions

Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of north-eastern India. Assam and Meghalaya are likely to experience strong winds of 50 to 60 km per hour along with heavy rain between April 25 and 27. Similar warnings have been issued for West Bengal and Sikkim during the same period.

Hailstorms are expected in Jharkhand on April 26 and 27, and in parts of central Maharashtra and Marathwada on April 23 and 24. A western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region between April 30 and May 6, while westerly winds are expected to persist over north, central and eastern India.

Light rainfall is also likely in Jammu and Kashmir and other hilly states next week, while heavy showers may continue over eastern and north-eastern regions. Rainfall is also expected in Kerala, Lakshadweep and Karnataka.

Heatwave sizzles parts of India

Over the past week, heatwave conditions that began in Haryana on April 18 spread gradually across northern and central India. Haryana and Odisha each recorded 1 day with warm-night conditions.

Extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Assam and Meghalaya on April 21, while heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred on April 19 and 20. Hailstorms were reported during the week in central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, Telangana, Haryana, West Bengal and Meghalaya.

Across north, north west, central and north eastern India, maximum temperatures remained about 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal levels.

Also read: Modi govt revamps six-decade-old sugarcane law; seeks public comments on draft by May 20