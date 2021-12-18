IMD advises caution as cold wave likely to blanket THESE states till Dec 21

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A homeless woman covered in woolens sits on a pavement to brace the cold wave

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday said that cold wave to severe cold wave will likely prevail North Western states - including Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan and some parts of west Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh till 21st December.

A spokesperson for the IMD said that for the past three days, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions was prevailing over some parts of Northwestern India. "As of Saturday, night temperatures below are normal in these areas," he added.

Stating that parts of Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh might experience severe cold waves, the spokesperson said, "After December 21, minimum temperatures are expected to slightly rise and hence abetting the cold wave conditions"

"Day temperature over NW India appreciably to markedly below normal. So, there's added adverse impact of below normal day temperature to prevailing cold wave conditions here. Day temperature expected to continue in below normal category up to Dec 21," he added.

As per the IMD, a `cold day' is one when the minimum temperature drops to 10 degrees Celsius or below and the normal maximum temperature dips by 4.5 degrees Celsius or more.

A day is defined as "severe cold" when the normal maximum temperature drops by 6.5 degrees Celsius or more. The maximum temperature in Bhopal dropped to 19.4 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees less than normal, Saha said.

