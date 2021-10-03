Follow us on Image Source : PTI Illegally constructed temple in South Delhi to be demolished: Government to HC

The city government has informed the Delhi High Court that authorities plan to demolish an illegally constructed temple in South Delhi's Defence Colony.

The Delhi government's submission was made when a plea seeking removal of encroachment in front of a property came up for hearing before the court.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice and sought response of the Delhi government, DCP (South), Hauz Khas on the petition filed by the property's owner .

The court asked the authorities to file a status report and listed the matter for further hearing on October 8.

Advocate Anupam Srivastava, representing the city government and DCP (South), submitted that the authorities are conscious of their duty and have already planned to demolish the illegal encroachment at the site on October 4.

He said it would be necessary to have requisite police assistance to carry out the demolition and assured the court that police will render the necessary assistance to the Delhi government's PWD Department to carry out the proposed demolition drive on Monday.

The court also issued notice to the person who has carried out the alleged unauthorised construction and whom the petitioners have not been able to identify.

The plea said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, somebody trespassed and illegally constructed a temple on public land, that is a footpath, at Bhishma Pitamah Marg, right in front of the petitioners' property.

The petition claimed that taking advantage and shelter of the illegal construction, people gather there and indulge in rowdiness and gambling and the encroached structure impedes full access to the petitioners' building.

