Image Source : PTI East Delhi civic body extends last date for payment of property tax with rebate to Oct 15

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has extended the last date for payment of lump sum property tax with a 15 per cent rebate till October 15, the civic body said on Saturday. Earlier, the last date was September 30.

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said the decision has been taken because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people and the implementation of the Unique Property Identification Code (UPIC)-based payment process.

The EDMC, in a statement on Saturday, said it has again extended the date for making lump sum payment of property tax with a 15 per cent rebate till October 15.

The date of applying for the new UPIC eligible for a 15 per cent rebate has also been extended till October 15. New applications for UPIC numbers without any rebate shall be accepted from October 16, the statement said.

Till September 30, the EDMC received Rs 100.75 crore in property tax from nearly 1.60 lakh taxpayers, it said.

The EDMC had recently said a new system created for online payment of property tax and being implemented by the NIC, had "some flaws".

The civic body had earlier said that till September 24 it had issued six lakh UPIC numbers to property taxpayers but only 1.38 lakh taxpayers had paid property tax.

Meanwhile, Standing Committee Chairman of EDMC Beer Singh Panwar on Saturday said as a final opportunity for the entrepreneurs having their establishment in its areas, the last date to renew general trade or storage license, factory license, veterinary license and health trade license, as the case may be, without penalty, has been extended to October 31.

The licenses, if not renewed by October 31, will attract penal action against the applicants, he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Panwar said unfortunately several such establishments functioning in the EDMC area are still running it without valid licenses. This is an undesirable trend that violates provisions of the municipal laws, he said.

