Over half of homeless pensions generated by BJP-ruled South Delhi civic body are bogus: AAP

The AAP on Friday alleged that more than half of the homeless pensions generated by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) are bogus and that the ruling BJP's councillors have generated fake pensions for their own people.

Rejecting the charge, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has said that there is no discrepancy in the destitute pensions being distributed by the South Delhi civic body.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed a large-scale scam in the destitute pension has been revealed by officials of the civic body in its Standing Committee meeting.

"High-ranking officials of South MCD (municipal corporation of Delhi) told the standing committee that over 50 per cent destitute pension is bogus; why is it not being investigated?" said Bhardwaj.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party demands an investigation and action against the councillors who have committed fraud.

Kapoor said, "Aam Aadmi Party leaders are in a habit of lying on facts. The allegations are being raised by AAP leaders with political motive to stall the distribution of pension in the festive months to put beneficiaries in inconvenience and politically damage BJP," he said.

The SDMC's pension data is fully transparent and if a inquiry is needed then there should be inquiry into all pensions distributed on recommendations of MLAs as most of them are being given to AAP volunteers' families, he added.

